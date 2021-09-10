CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Human Behavior And The COVID Vaccine

By KAILA COLBIN
 9 days ago

He’s got 340 million horses at the water’s edge -- and only 208 million of them are drinking. This, despite the fact that thousands of them are dying of dehydration every day. It’s right there! he keeps saying. It’s free. It will literally stop you from dying. What more do...

EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

New Jersey Senator Says COVID Survivors Should Enjoy Same Benefits As Fully Vaccinated People

MONTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new effort to offer a legal pathway towards refusing the COVID vaccine while enjoying the benefits of getting the shot. It’s become increasingly harder to go to entertainment venues, bars, restaurants, even work, without the COVID vaccine. With that in mind, New Jersey State Sen. Joe Pennacchio says he’s working on legislation to provide another option. “We want to make sure that there are legal grounds for people to refuse the vaccine if they’ve already been infected and have symptoms with COVID,” he told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon. He says people who have recovered should be treated the same...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
#Human Behavior#Covid#Trump
insideedition.com

Dogs Can Distinguish Between Intentional and Unintentional Human Behavior: Study

Dogs are able to tell the difference between something that is done intentionally or unintentionally, researchers say. One more reason why our dogs are man’s best friend. “The dogs in our study clearly behaved differently depending on whether the actions of a human experimenter were intentional or unintentional,” author of the study, Dr. Britta Schunemann of Gottingen University.
ANIMALS
Atlantic City Press

The explanation for seemingly irrational COVID behavior, by Tyler Cowen

Many reactions to COVID-19 can be explained by one simple concept with an awkward name: intertemporal substitution. It helps to make sense of many behaviors that otherwise might appear irrational. At the most basic level, intertemporal substitution means shifting an action or event to a more appropriate or advantageous time....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHNT-TV

Human geneticist answers questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s been a complaint since the COVID-19 pandemic started… Why do the experts, scientists, and medical experts keep changing what they tell us?. How do we trust that the vaccines are going to work? How do we know we won’t have an adverse reaction to the vaccine?
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KNOE TV8

VCOM researches COVID origin, mutation critical for human infection

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two researchers from VCOM played a critical role in studying COVID-19. Doctors Lin Kang and Pawel Michalak worked with researchers at Virginia Tech for the past year. They researched the virus responsible for COVID, SARS-CoV-2, specifically a mutation in the virus that was previously overlooked. They...
SCIENCE

