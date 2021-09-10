CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

USC All-American swimmer Rich McGeagh dies at 77

By Adam Grosbard
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer USC swimming and water polo All-American Rich McGeagh died on Thursday at the age of 77 from COVID-19 complications in Hermitage, Tennessee. McGeagh attended USC from 1962-1967, with a semester off to prepare for the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. McGeagh participated in both swimming and water polo while at USC, earning All-American honors in both. He won the 1963 NCAA championship for the Trojans in the 400-yard individual medley and in 1966 helped USC to a championship in the 4×100 medley relay.

www.presstelegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Glendale, CA
City
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Swimming#Swimmer#Olympics#Ncaa Championship#All American#Hoover High School#Cif

Comments / 0

Community Policy