CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmonson County, KY

Two Louisville men arrested after high-speed chase in Edmonson, Grayson counties

By WBKO News Staff
wymt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, two Louisville men were arrested after police said they were led on a high-speed chase that ended in two cars crashing. Thursday morning, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle theft in the Cedar Springs community. According to the report, a car belonging to the victims had been stolen from their daughter’s home and the thieves had almost run them over when they attempted to stop them.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Grayson, KY
County
Edmonson County, KY
Edmonson County, KY
Crime & Safety
Grayson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Grayson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Wbko#Kia#Leitchfield Police#Hispanic#Fivestar#The Sheriff S Office#The Ford Fusion

Comments / 0

Community Policy