THE ADDICTED GARDENER: Preparing plants for winter

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly September is time to start thinking about which plants you want to save over winter. If you have as many tropical plants as I do, the decision as to when to bring them in becomes difficult, especially because I like to enjoy them on the patio for as long as possible.

www.wickedlocal.com

vpr.org

Moving In; Bringing Your Outdoor Plants Inside For The Fall And Winter

When September comes, you should be thinking about preparing your plants for relocating indoors. Certain plants take well to the move, and some good candidates are flowering plants like geraniums, fuschia and mandevilla and herbs like rosemary, parsley and chives. Even hot peppers do well indoors. If your plants are...
GARDENING
mcdonoughvoice.com

How to grow fall mums in your garden

JACKSONVILLE — As the calendar turns from August to September chrysanthemums (Chrysanthemum x morifolium), aka mums, start appearing in nurseries and garden centers. These plants are a staple in many landscapes in the fall and can provide some much-needed color to our landscapes when most other garden plants are starting to decline.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Norman Transcript

Gardening: Save flower seeds now for spring planting

As the autumn season progresses, many of our annual and perennial flowers are sporting seed heads or fruit. If you examine the tops of spent flower spikes, you will usually see a nice seed head with lots of seeds — plenty for next year’s crop of flowers. Collecting flower seeds from your favorite plants is a fun and rewarding pastime, and growing plants from seed is not only easy, but economical.
GARDENING
Wright County Journal Press

Preparing your vegetable garden for fall

Author: Natalie Hoidal, Extension educator, local foods and vegetable production — UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. Fagiolina del Trasimeno cowpeas saved from my garden this year. Fall is an abundant and satisfying season in the garden. Your hard work throughout the season has produced a wide variety of fruits and...
GARDENING
Tulsa World

Plant wildflower gardens in the fall

STILLWATER, Okla. – Driving across Oklahoma, it’s not unusual to see patches of wildflowers along the highway. The variety of colors and textures makes these patches appealing to the eye. Wildflower gardens are also a great addition to any landscape and recreating this beauty in a public garden or home landscape can create a pleasing aesthetic – provided the right steps are taken in its establishment.
GARDENING
Telegraph

How to prune plants: an easy guide by a gardening expert

Pruning is an essential gardening technique which involves selectively removing branches, stems and leaves from a tree or plant. The goal of this is to improve the tree or plant's structure and encourage new and healthy growth. One of the best services you can give your plants, it also is integral to their health, wellbeing and survival.
GARDENING
penbaypilot.com

‘Winterizing the Yard and Gardens in Fall’ with Jean Vose

ROCKLAND — Mid-Coast School of Technology Adult Education Program welcomes Master Gardener Jean Vose to its Fall Program to present a 3-week course, Winterizing the Yard and Gardens in Fall. It will be held on three consecutive Thursdays, September 16, 23, and 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Each class features an interactive slide show presentation with take-home-handouts.
ROCKLAND, ME
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MASTER GARDENERS: Native plants for Mississippi shade

Does your yard have shady areas that need a little pick-me-up? Consider naturalizing them with native plants that thrive in the shade. There is a wooded area at the back of my yard where I have my “woodland garden." It borders a creek and there are trees across the creek as well, so it receives very little sunshine. Even though this is not a large area, I have several areas planted with various native plants that grow well in the Mississippi shade.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Napa Valley Register

Master Gardeners of Napa County: What to plant in September

Can you believe it’s already September and we’re headed into fall gardening season? It’s time to assess what you would like to grow this autumn. Now is the right time to plant cool-season vegetables, fall annual flowers and — as soon as the rains start — California native plants It’s also the moment to plant spring-flowering bulbs.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
knau.org

In Flagstaff Community Gardens, Indigenous Plants Thrive

High altitude, years of drought and an early first frost can make gardening a challenge in Flagstaff. But in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood, tucked between a skate park and an apartment complex, Hopi corn is growing waist-high, inches away from chʼil gohwéhí, or Navajo tea. The plants are a product...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
southeastagnet.com

September Chores for Getting the Garden Winter-Ready

Some September chores for getting your garden winter-ready. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. The beginning of September is a good time to divide irises and day lilies, fertilize fescue lawns, and start cool-season vegetable seedlings. It’s also a good time to plant cover crops, such as peas, oats, crimson clover, and annual rye grass on the fallow winter garden beds.
GARDENING
whatcomtalk.com

Fall and Winter Vegetables for Whatcom’s Amateur Gardeners

Studies have shown that gardening can have a significant positive effect on mental well-being. Not only that, but the American Institute of Stress says that maintaining a home garden can be one of the best ways to combat rising stress levels. Getting outside, moving around, and watching your hard work turn into tangible rewards? It just feels good.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Boston Globe

Ask the Gardener: Great plants for streetside strips

What to do this week Thicken lawns by patching and overseeding with a seed mix dated this year and containing at least 50 percent total bluegrass and fescue. Buy a shade formula for areas that get less than six hours of direct sunlight. Rent a spreader for even distribution, and rake in the seeds so they are thinly covered with soil. Then keep them moist until they sprout. Tomatoes are leggy this year because of early rains, so pinch them back to hasten ripening fruit. Plant seeds of spinach, arugula, radish, and mache. Try spraying dishwasher soap mixed with water on sucking insects like aphids. Handpick caterpillars and beetles from vegetables and drop them into soapy water. Dot the garden with pots of cushion mums you buy just as they begin to open. Don’t bother to plant them. Instead, just compost them after flowering, as they seldom winter here.
HOME & GARDEN
Well+Good

The 9 Best Herbs to Plant Now That Will Last Through Fall and Winter

Over the last few months, you’ve been spoiled by the riches of your carefully planted, well-tended garden. After all, there’s nothing quite like a vine-ripe tomato, sun-warmed peppers, or a fresh salad with lettuce and kale from your backyard. But as the last few weeks of summer pass us by, that doesn’t mean that we have to bid adieu to all the delight that a garden brings. While you may not be able to harvest as many fruits and vegetables, you will still be able to enjoy some of the best herbs to grow in fall and winter if you play your cards right.
GARDENING
almanac.com

Tips on Planting Beets in the Home Garden

Nobody is neutral about beets. You either hate them or you love them. I’m the latter. Their rich, dark red roots are loaded up with nutrients and flavor. Some even say that beets have to do with longevity. They’re easy to keep and good eating all year. And you can grow them well in the cool temperatures of spring OR fall.
GARDENING
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Master Gardener: The wonder of garlic and fall planting

When I began planting hardneck garlic five years ago, it became my most rewarding vegetable to cultivate. I was given three bulbs with five cloves each; those 15 cloves multiplied into a regular harvest of 50 bulbs, giving an ample supply of garlic to eat and to replant each year.
GARDENING

