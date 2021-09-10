CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Long Island remembers 496 residents killed on Sept. 11

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eHjV_0bsKssl600

Saturday will mark 20 years since nearly 3,000 Americans, including 496 Long Islanders, were killed in one of the darkest days in United States history.

Americans were left mourning 2,977 lives and their sense of security after four United States commercial flights bound for the West Coast were hijacked.


Complete Coverage: 9/11--20 Years Later

Then-President George W. Bush addressed the nation of the tragedy that reduced New York City’s twin towers to rubble.

“I can hear you, the rest of the world hears you, and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon,” Bush said.

Now the Freedom Tower stands at 1,776 feet as a reminder of the enduring promise and resilience of the country.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city still feels the day intensely 20 years later.

“This wound will never entirely heal,” de Blasio said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Islanders#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy