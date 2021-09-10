CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Weaver Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybY2r_0bsKsp6v00

Weaver’s Fire Department Annual Breakfast will be at the Weaver Meeting Center on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 5:00 am – 7:30 am.

Breakfast is $6 and includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, and a drink.

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZRM6_0bsKsp6v00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nabxn_0bsKsp6v00

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

10th Annual Bismarck Fly-In, Drive-In Pancake Breakfast

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a great day for flying, especially for breakfast. More than a thousand aviation enthusiasts arrived by plane or car for the annual Planes and Pancakes event at the Bismarck Aero Center. This year, the organization is hoping to help young children with speech difficulties at Scottish Rite Speech Therapy Center for Children.
BISMARCK, ND
kciiradio.com

Keota Pool Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Sunday

The Keota Pool Advocates are continuing their efforts to raise funds for a new facility with an event this Sunday. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus 1457 and Hills Bank, the group is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Harper. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk and orange juice and the cost is free will donation. All proceeds will be going to the Keota Pool Project. Knights of Columbus member Craig Hansen explains why they are helping sponsor the event, “The real deal behind the Knights of Columbus is we are there for the benefit of our brother knights and our communities. I think it’s important that everybody knows how to swim and so having a swimming pool I think is important to the community. It adds activity to the community and it gives kids a place to go.”
KEOTA, IA
kmrskkok.com

Morris Fire Hall Pancake Feed

An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with sausages and beverage will be served from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday at the Morris Fire Hall on south Highway 9. An open house will run from 1 to 4 p.m. that day at the station. The free will fundraiser helps pay for equipment for the Fire Department.
MORRIS, MN
kniakrls.com

Indianola Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast Saturday

Indianola Kiwanis are hosting the 54th annual Pancake Day at the American Legion Hall one week from today, after the 2020 breakfast was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The menu includes pancakes, sausages, coffee, and juice, and is available for dine-in or carry out at the East door. Adults cost $6, and children aged ten and under are $3. The breakfast will be held from 6:30 to 11:30am.
INDIANOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancakes#Local Events#Food Drink
Fredericksburg Standard

Hot dog fundraiser funds given to fire department

Signor Vineyards hosted a Fourth of July Hot Dog Stand fundraiser to benefit the Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department. It was their third annual fundraiser to raise support for the SVFD. On Thursday, Aug. 19, members of the Signor staff presented a check for $2,051 to the department at its headquarters in Stonewall.
STONEWALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cedar Valley Daily Times

2021 Camp Courageous pancake breakfast and open house set for Sept. 26

MONTICELLO – The annual Camp Courageous pancake breakfast and open house will be held Sunday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the camp’s main lodge. Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the camp’s facilities and recent updates, as well as enjoy a hot breakfast of pancakes, pork sausage, coffee, juice, and milk. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. All proceeds go to Camp Courageous.
MONTICELLO, IA
Dispatch

Bacon poppin' and pancakes droppin': Readers share their top breakfast spots in Davidson County

The votes are in and six Davidson County breakfast restaurants are the clear favorites of Dispatch readers. In the upcoming weeks, we will ask readers to tell us about their favorite locally-owned businesses in a variety of categories through posts on social media. We hope to highlight some of our readers’ favorites such as the best lunch spot, the best pizza place, the best women’s clothing boutique and more.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
ktoe.com

North Mankato Fire Department Responds to Kitchen Fire

The North Mankato Fire Department was called to a residential cooking fire at 1618 Colony Court at 9:22a.m. on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021. Emergency crews arrived to find the fire had been extinguished by the resident and stove top automatic extinguishers mounted in the vent hood. The unit received minor fire and smoke damage, and the building was ventilated by the Fire Department. The resident was treated on scene by Mayo Ambulance Services for burns to the hands.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Fire Department 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Monmouth Fire Department will host a remembrance ceremony to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11, 2001. The 9/11 ceremony will be held at the Monmouth Fire Station I, 601 Industrial Park Road in Monmouth from 10:00 to 10:30 am. ***Report Courtesy of the...
FESTIVAL
newjerseyhills.com

Califon Fire breakfast returns on Sunday, Oct. 3

CALIFON - The Califon Fire Company Fireman's Breakfast returns from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the firehouse at 41 Main Street. Family and friends are welcome for an all you can eat breakfast featuring pancakes, homemade sausage, eggs, toast, juice and coffee. The price is $8...
CALIFON, NJ
Herald-Dispatch

Fall Fest crowd gobbles up pancakes at annual breakfast

BARBOURSVILLE — In an almost methodical fashion, the perfect amount of batter was poured onto the griddle again and again, row after row, as Barboursville Lions Club members prepared hundreds of pancakes during the annual pancake breakfast Saturday at the Barboursville Senior Center. The event was part of Barboursville’s annual...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
westbrookct.us

Westbrook Fire Department Memorial Service

The Westbrook Fire Department had a short memorial service on Saturday, 9/11/21 on the Town Green at the time when the 2 planes struck the World Trade Center. There was also an event on 9/11 @ 6:30 p.m. on the Town Green with several speakers that addressed many members of the Westbrook community.
WESTBROOK, CT
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Swayzee fire department unveils monument

Shortly after the attack on the World Trade Center, the Swayzee Fire Department created a monument to honor the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001. After the Swayzee Days 5k last year, newer firefighters to the department rediscovered the monument and decided to do something different with it.
SWAYZEE, IN
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

1K+
Followers
410
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy