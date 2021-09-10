Weaver Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

The Keota Pool Advocates are continuing their efforts to raise funds for a new facility with an event this Sunday. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus 1457 and Hills Bank, the group is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Harper. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk and orange juice and the cost is free will donation. All proceeds will be going to the Keota Pool Project. Knights of Columbus member Craig Hansen explains why they are helping sponsor the event, “The real deal behind the Knights of Columbus is we are there for the benefit of our brother knights and our communities. I think it’s important that everybody knows how to swim and so having a swimming pool I think is important to the community. It adds activity to the community and it gives kids a place to go.”
Comments / 0