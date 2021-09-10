CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Two Decades On Radio for Sean Hannity

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs America mourned and recovered from the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, Premiere Networks rolled out a syndicated talk show featuring Sean Hannity. Today, the program is still going strong, and is heard on more than 650 stations. “But for this audience, I would not be where...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

This Controversial Former "The View" Co-Host Is Returning This Week

The View has been on the air for an astounding 24 seasons, and it's arguably best known for its very heated exchanges between co-hosts. Of course, when The View begins its new season on Sept. 7, fans can expect more of the same as well as some changes. After four tension-filled years on the show, Meghan McCain left The View at the end of Season 24, and the talk show recently announced that nine guest hosts, from former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice to Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams, will sit in her seat in a rotating fashion to bring their opinions to table. But those aren't the only fresh faces fans will see when the co-hosts of The View return to the studio for the first time in 18 months this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Brings Back His Fake MyPillow Guy For An Unhinged Update

Jimmy Kimmel checked in on Wednesday with his most recent nemesis, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ― or at least, comic James Adomian, who was back with his spot-on impression of the conspiracy theorist. Lindell’s claims that former President Donald Trump will return to office have fallen flat, his conspiracy theories...
TV & VIDEOS
Wrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair ‘Confronted’ Homosexual WWE Star

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been heavily criticized after Dark Side of the Ring aired this week. He remained silent on Twitter about it, but enough happened that he knows something bad was said on that episode about the infamous chapter in WWE which was ‘Plane Ride From Hell’.
WWE
Mic

Insurrection enthusiast and acid trip 'Batman' villain Roger Stone got served court papers on live radio

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. There's a degree of futility in asking — no, pleading — with longtime Trump confidant, convicted criminal, and shamelessly unapologetic asshole Roger Stone to log off. The man is simply biologically incapable of doing anything that might dim whatever spotlight he's called upon himself, if even for just a second.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Marconi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talk Radio#Advertising#Premiere Networks#The Radio Hall Of Fame
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel On His Late-Night Future & Rooting For ‘Conan’ Emmy Win

The late-night world has been speculating for some time as to whether Jimmy Kimmel will continue his ABC talkshow after his contract runs out next year. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host discussed his future on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, but admitted that he doesn’t know whether he will continue after the show’s 20th season. “I vacillate. I do love being off. I love not working. It’s really so much better than working, and the ideal situation is having people do my job for me while I continue to get paid. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think I know...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Jim Acosta Dunks on ‘Sad Sack’ Tucker Carlson and Fox News For Covid Misinformation: They ‘Don’t Have the Balls to Tell You The Truth’

CNN’s Jim Acosta dropped a series of double entendres to dunk on rival network Fox News and their top-rated host Tucker Carlson for Covid-related misinformation, specifically regarding the bizarro story of the week stemming from Nicki Minaj’s tweet about her cousin’s friend’s alleged inflammatory testicular reaction to a Covid vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IndieWire

Conan O’Brien Says NBC Exec Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald from His Show

Remembrances of the late comedian Norm Macdonald have been pouring in since he passed away September 14 at the age of 61 . That includes one from Conan O’Brien who, on his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” talked about the time NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer tried to ban Macdonald from appearing on O’Brien’s NBC-operated late-night show (via Entertainment Weekly). Macdonald served as host of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 through 1998. His emcee duties happened to overlap with the OJ Simpson trial, and he frequently made jokes about Simpson that did not sit well with NBC executive...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
TVLine

TVLine Items: Piers Morgan Joins Fox Nation, Another Life Trailer and More

Piers Morgan has found a new outlet: The former CNN host has signed a global deal with Fox News parent company News Corp and will host a daily talk show that will stream on Fox Nation here in the U.S., our sister site Variety reports. “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said in a statement. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.” Morgan succeeded Larry King as CNN’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Late-Night Laughs: As Audiences Return & Summer Ends, Variety Talk Shows Find New Energy & Momentum

Stephen Colbert bounded on to the stage of The Late Show on September 7 with a new look. The comedian was rocking a new moustache as well as a rejuvenated energy. Colbert said it was “lovely to be back” and joked that exec producer Chris Licht thought his new facial hair would lose him viewers. A year ago, Licht’s voice would have been one of the only sounds audible, but this time, his reply somewhat drowned out by the raucous noise of a live studio audience in the Ed Sullivan Theater. The host has been back in front of a crowd since...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy