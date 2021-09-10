CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Bottas may be ordered to let Hamilton pass him in F1 Italian GP sprint race

By Giles Richards at Monza
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3YNb_0bsKsFm700
Valtteri Bottas will be on pole for Saturday’s sprint race, which determines the grid position for the main grand prix on Sunday.

Valtteri Bottas qualified in first place to take the front of the grid for Formula One’s second trial of its sprint race format at the Italian Grand Prix, forcing Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton into second place.

In the week his Mercedes departure was confirmed, however, any consolation Bottas might have taken from the win was tempered by more ill-fortune. Bottas had to take a full new power unit beyond Mercedes’ allocation before qualifying, and will start from the back of the grid in Sunday’s main race regardless of how he performs on Saturday.

With Bottas not competing for pole position on Sunday, he could be ordered to let Hamilton pass him in the sprint race, with Max Verstappen in third and drivers’ championship points on offer as well as grid position.

“You have to do this because it has been so tight,” said the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff. “Nobody wants to use team orders because we are all racers and it is ugly, especially if someone puts in a lap like Valtteri did today, completely on merit.

“We need to see how the race pans out, and if the positions stay like they are, then we will have to make that call. But maybe tomorrow it is more acceptable to do it than other times because there is a point or two at stake, and Valtteri goes all the way back to the grid on Sunday with the engine penalty.”

In the first race after Mercedes announced he was to be replaced by Williams’ George Russell next season, Bottas found some of the form that has deserted him this season. The qualifying was run as it is traditionally on a Saturday and Bottas was on fine form, hurtling round the high-speed challenge of Monza on the absolute limit.

Hamilton held the early advantage, on his first hot run in Q3 he set a time of 1min 19.949sec but he was pushed by Verstappen who was only one-hundredth back in second. On their final runs Verstappen went out first and could not match Hamilton but Bottas was putting in one of the best laps he has managed this season. Hooking it up perfectly through sectors one and two, he took the pole by nine-hundredths from Hamilton.

Monza will host F1’s second sprint qualifying race on Saturday, following on from the format’s debut at Silverstone. Bottas qualified first but pole position will be awarded to the winner of the sprint, with three, two and one championship points going to the top three of a race that will run to approximately one-third of the grand prix’s distance and last half an hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQV0Z_0bsKsFm700
Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen during sprint qualifying at Monza. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Hamilton goes into the weekend trailing Verstappen by three points in the world championship and was aware he had to make the most of Saturday’s race. “Every point counts,” he said. “It was looking good for us up to then but he went quicker and I couldn’t match it. We’ve lost the championship [in the past] by one point. These sprint races can help.”

Bottas will drive for Alfa Romeo next season and was clearly buoyed up by his lap. “It was good fun and I feel relaxed now everything is sorted for the future,” he said. “The car has been so good and next year will be exciting for me.”

The new format is set to be used once more this season, in Brazil, but F1 is evaluating changing it for next season so the sprint race would be a standalone event. F1’s sporting director, Ross Brawn, is considering that qualifying would decide the grid for both Saturday’s and Sunday’s races, with the sprint race then being allocated more points for more drivers.

“That will be probably the key issue, whether we make another step and make [the sprint race] standalone,” Brawn told Autosport magazine. “I think that we’ll have to look at the number of points awarded, and how do we determine the starting grid. So should it just be what was done on Friday?

“Sergio Pérez dropped out at Silverstone and then obviously his Sunday race was heavily compromised. So should we determine the starting order on Friday for both Saturday and Sunday?”

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were in fourth and fifth for McLaren and Pierre Gasly sixth for AlphaTauri. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were in eighth and ninth for Ferrari. Pérez was in ninth for Red Bull and Antonio Giovinazzi in 10th for Alfa Romeo.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll were in 11th and 12th for Aston Martin. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were in 13th and 14th for Alpine, with Russell in 15th for Williams.

Nicholas Latifi was in 16th for Williams, with Yuki Tsunoda in 17th for AlphaTauri. Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin were in 18th and 20th for Haas, with Robert Kubica – again deputising for Kimi Räikönnen – in 19th for Alfa Romeo.

Comments / 0

Related
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

The Dutchman and Hamilton collided at the first chicane on lap 26 of the Italian Grand Prix, just after a sequence of pitstops. Hamilton had emerged ahead of Verstappen and held the inside line in to the first chicane, with his rival trying to go around the outside and claim the apex for the second part of the sequence.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Following two very different races after the summer break, the Belgian GP washout and the exciting return of the Dutch GP, Max Verstappen has regained the lead in the F1 world drivers’ championship by three points over Lewis Hamilton. The final leg of F1’s post-summer triple-header also sees the second...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Robert Kubica
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Antonio Giovinazzi
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Ross Brawn
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
abc17news.com

Bottas wins sprint at Italian GP; Verstappen takes pole

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has continued a fantastic weekend as he won the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix on a miserable afternoon for Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas finished the 18-lap dash 2.325 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen but will start at the back of the grid on Sunday as he is going to take a new power unit and will receive a penalty for doing so. Verstappen has pole position and Daniel Ricciardo will also start from the front row. The McLaren driver finished 14.534 behind Bottas. Hamilton finished in fifth. Verstappen also extended his lead in the championship to five points.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton could be given the chance to win Italian GP's sprint race as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hints he will tell pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas to move aside with title rival Max Verstappen just behind

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hinted that he would tell Valtteri Bottas to move aside to let Lewis Hamilton win Saturday's sprint race at Monza. The Austrian is in a bind because the seven-time world champion was unexpectedly beaten to pole by his Finnish team-mate, who ended up 0.096 of a second quicker on the super-fast track.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Italian#Mercedes#Monza#Sec#F1#Autosport#Mclaren#Alphatauri#Red Bull#Recap
kfgo.com

Motor racing-Sainz crashes as Hamilton leads final Italian GP practice

(Reuters) -Carlos Sainz crashed his Ferrari heavily in final practice for the team’s home Italian Grand Prix on Saturday as seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes. The Spaniard halted the session when he smashed head-on into the barriers at the Ascari chicane with just over...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton is pipped to pole for Saturday's sprint race at the Italian Grand Prix by Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by just 0.096 seconds with title rival Max Verstappen down in third and George Russell in 15th!

Valtteri Bottas set the quickest time in Friday qualifying to ensure he will start on pole position for Saturday's Sprint Race ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton had been quicker than Bottas all session but the Finnish driver, who it was announced will be leaving Mercedes at the end of the season, pulled out a quick lap to pip the seven-time champion by 0.096 seconds.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Verstappen says Hamilton left him with nowhere to go in Italian GP crash

The Dutchman and title rival Hamilton were battling for position on track at Monza following the first round of pitstops as they ran wheel-to-wheel after the pitlane exit. Hamilton defended the inside into the first chicane, with Verstappen attempting to go around the outside and claim the apex for the left handed exit.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Ferrari
The Independent

F1: Williams new boy Alex Albon unclear on ‘very strict’ contract clauses that protect Mercedes engine

Alex Albon has admitted he is yet to learn about the “very strict” contract clauses that protect the intellectual property of his Mercedes engine.The 25-year-old was this season demoted to reserve driver by Red Bull but will drive for the Mercedes-powered Williams team next year, alongside Nicholas Latifi. Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff said ahead of the Italian Grand Prix last weekend: “What was important for us is if a driver from another power unit manufacturer joins the team, then there are very strict and clear IP confidentiality clauses.“That was always in great harmony with Williams; they know exactly where...
MOTORSPORTS
Telegraph

Schumacher, review: a catastrophically misjudged positioning exercise for the Schumacher brand

12 cert, 112 min. Dirs: Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, Michael Wech. It has been more than eight years since anyone outside his immediate circle of intimates has seen or heard from Michael Schumacher. In December 2013, the seven-time Formula One world champion sustained injuries while skiing in the French Alps that were serious enough to warrant him being kept in a medically induced coma for six months. He was then transferred to his home on the shores of Lake Geneva, and updates on his progress since have been both cryptic and vanishingly scarce.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for home race

The Red Bull driver used his second and final run in Q3 to deliver a 1m08.885s yardstick at Zandvoort and Verstappen soundly hung on as Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton crossed the line. Bottas was next to complete his flier but could only register a 1m09.222s to fall over three tenths...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2 and Sprint

08:20 Having been all excited about Bottas levelling Rene Arnoux's pole tally, we've been informed that his impending grid penalty means will mean he doesn't get the official credit. Much like Michael Schumacher at Monaco in 2012, who had a grid penalty for clattering into Bruno Senna in the previous race in Barcelona. Good news for Verstappen, oh, and for Arnoux too...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

F1 2021 Italian GP - Race results

Daniel Ricciardo stormed to victory in the Italian Grand Prix, ahead of teammate Lando Norris, as McLaren recorded a surprise 1-2 finish after title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton dramatically wiped each other out of the race. Valtteri Bottas claimed the final podium spot for Mercedes after Red Bull...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy