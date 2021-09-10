CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorde no longer performing at the VMAs, but the show adds The Kid LAROI, Ozuna, Jack Harlow and Tainy

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NY0YN_0bsKry1F00

Lorde was previously announced as a performer for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards , but she’s no longer taking part in the ceremony, where her video for “Solar Power” is nominated for Best Cinematography. The VMAs vaguely explained on Twitter on September 3, “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!” But the awards did announce four other artists on tap for Sunday night, September 12. Click above for the full list, updating as new artists are announced.

The Kid LAROI will take the stage, joining Justin Bieber for a performance of their number-one collaboration “Stay.” This year LAROI also has three nominations: Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year for “Without You,” and Song of the Summer for “Stay.”

SEE VMAs announce Group of the Year and Song of the Summer nominees: Is BTS destined to win both?

Jack Harlow will be performing during the main VMAs telecast for the first time, following his appearance during the pre-show in 2020. He and Lil Nas X will be performing their hit “Industry Baby.” And we can look forward to another duet from Tainy , the Puerto Rican artist and producer who will join Shawn Mendes for their recent single “Summer of Love,” for which they’re nominated for Song of the Summer.

Meanwhile, another Puerto Rican artist is performing solo: Ozuna , a three-time past VMA nominee, will perform “La Funka” during the event. Who are you most excited to see at the show, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and be hosted by performer, current nominee, and past VMA winner Doja Cat ?

PREDICT the MTV Movie and TV Awards now; change them until September 11

Be sure to make your MTV Video Music Award predictions so that music executives and top name stars can see how they’re faring in our odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until the weekend of the awards. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. And join in the fierce debate over the VMAs taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Cosmopolitan

Lil Nas X Brings the House Down With "Industry Baby" at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

No one does it like Lil Nas X, and he just proved it with his 2021 MTV Video Music Awards performance. Ahead of the release of his first album (and baby), Montero, Lil Nas X took the VMAs stage for a special performance of his newest hit song "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow. He also did a quick rendition of "Call Me By Your Name."
Lorde
Jack Harlow
Justin Bieber
Tainy
Ozuna
Shawn Mendes
papermag.com

Lorde Cancels Performance at 2021 VMAs

It looks like Lorde's much-awaited performance at the MTV Video Music Awards isn't happening. The official VMAs Twitter account made the announcement Friday.
coast1045.com

Normani, along with Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Jack Harlow and The Kid Laroi, announced as performers at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

After fans petitioned on her behalf, MTV announced that Normani has been added to the list of performers for this year’s 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The network also announced earlier this week that Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, Tainy and Ozuna and The Kid Laroi will perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards show, to be held Sunday, September 12 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Elite Daily

Lorde Is No Longer Performing At The VMAs, And The Reason Is Kind Of Unclear

Can you watch her? No, you (unfortunately) can’t. On Friday, September 3, MTV announced via Twitter that Lorde would no longer be performing at this year’s Video Music Awards due to a “change in production elements.” The tweet, shared from the VMAs’ verified account, didn’t elaborate on this change, but there are no hard feelings — and there’s still a possibility Lorde will take the stage next year. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!” the statement concludes.
Rolling Stone

Lorde No Longer Performing at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde, who was among the first artists slated to perform at next week’s MTV Video Music Awards, will no longer take the stage at the Brooklyn event. “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show,” the VMAs tweeted Friday. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!” Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future! 💛 — Video Music Awards (@vmas)...
Birmingham Star

MTV VMAs 2021 adds more stars to performance lineup

Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): The upcoming MTV Video Music Awards will be jam-packed with performances!As per People magazine, on Tuesday, MTV announced several additions to the VMAs' performance lineup: The Kid LAROI, Jack Harlow, Ozuna and Tainy. Harlow will hit the stage alongside Lil Nas X for 'Industry Baby',...
940wfaw.com

Lorde Will No Longer Perfrom At The VMAs

MTV announced Friday (Sept. 3rd) that Lorde will no longer perform at the Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12th “due to a change in production elements.” The show wrote on its Twitter account, “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA state in the future!”
NewsTimes

Ozuna's 'La Funka' VMAs Performance Was a 5-Year-Old's Fever Dream

Ozuna took the stage at the VMAs on Sunday for a sunny, bizarre performance of his new song, “La Funka.”. Channeling an arcade claw game, Ozuna delivered the candy-coated single “La Funka” surrounded by a cohort of dancing teddy bears. Earlier this week, Ozuna teased the performance on his Instagram,...
Billboard

Shawn Mendes & Tainy Bring a Mellow 'Summer of Love' to 2021 VMAs

Love is in the air at the VMAs. Shawn Mendes and Tainy performed their head-boppin' tune "Summer of Love" at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sept. 12). The duo -- who dropped their collaboration just weeks ago on Aug. 20 -- offered a simple but crowd-pleasing performance. With Mendes taking the spotlight and Tainy off to the side on keys, the mostly bare stage was flooded with fog and smoky red and purple lighting. Despite the lack of flashy visuals, the in-person audience bounced along to the beat, pressed up against the front of the stage and singing along.
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber Gives Explosive, 2-Song Performance Starting With The Kid Laroi’s ‘Stay’ at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Return of the Biebs! Justin Bieber hit the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards stage with an explosive rendition of two of his hit songs. The 27-year-old musician descended upon the crowd at Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, September 12, alongside The Kid Laroi to sing their duet, “Stay.” As the Australian crooner, 18, belted out his part, Bieber rocked out on stage wearing a black hoodie and overalls.
energy941.com

Lil Nas X Unveils Parody Billboards For ‘Montero’ Release

Lil Nas X continues to troll his fans and his foes with fake billboards in Los Angeles. The billboards are like lawyer billboards and boast phrases like, “Gay?”, “Are you single, lonely, and miserable?”, “Do you hate Lil Nas X?”, and “Do you miss the real America?” that all end with, “You may be entitled to financial compensation!”
MTV

Kim Petras Serves Bubblegum-Pop Realness In VMAs Pre-Show Performance

Ain't nobody gonna stop Kim Petras from slaying the stage. The German-born pop princess catapulted us into the future with her performance at the 2021 Video Music Awards pre-show on Sunday (September 12). Sporting a bubblegum-pink bodysuit after entering Barclays Center in a vinyl mask with her BFF Paris Hilton, Petras performed an electrifying, Lollapalooza-inspired rendition of her latest single, "Future Starts Now."
