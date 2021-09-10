Boston College to wear ‘red bandana’ uniforms on 20-year anniversary of 9/11
Boston College and their football program started a tradition in 2014 that will bring goosebumps to anyone’s arms. On Saturday, BC is set to play on the road at UMass. For a few years now, they have honored the memory of Welles Crowther, who was lost on 9/11, by wearing red bandana inspired uniforms. They usually reserve a home game for this but with the 20-year anniversary of the tragic events falling on a Saturday this year, BC will be bringing them out now.clutchpoints.com
