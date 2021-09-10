CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Broncos picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends as Teddy Bridgewater debuts with Denver

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos and New York Giants will do battle at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, opening up their 2021 regular seasons. It'll be the status quo for New York under center as Daniel Jones embarks on what will be a critical Year 3 for the Giants former first-round pick. Meanwhile, there was a changing of the guard at quarterback at Mile High with Teddy Bridgewater, who was acquired by the team this offseason, beating out Drew Lock for the Broncos starting job to begin the year.

