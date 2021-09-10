Giants vs. Broncos picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends as Teddy Bridgewater debuts with Denver

What in journeyman backup QB Taylor Heinecke’s history suggests he can guide Washington to a Thursday Night victory over the New York Giants?. And why do bettors believe he can outperform Giants QB Daniel Jones and easily cover a 3-point spread? He went 26 for 44 and 306 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay in last year’s playoffs and he officially gets the keys to the car in Week 2, as Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least the next six weeks.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO