Celebrities

Kacey Musgraves Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Star-Crossed'

By Silke Jasso
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kacey Musgraves is ready to take on the world after the release of her highly anticipated studio album, star-crossed. The six-time Grammy winner went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to speak about the album release and the 50-minute, three-act accompanying film that premiered on Sept. 10. The singer also released a video for her track "simple times" on Youtube, which was a video clip directly from the Bardi Zeinali-directed film. The Kacey Musgraves: star-crossed film is streaming exclusively via Paramount +.

Marconews.com

Kacey Musgraves debuts 'star-crossed' film, transforms 'trauma into beauty'

Note: This article contains spoilers for Kacey Musgraves' "star-crossed" film. With a new album and film, Kacey Musgraves returns — piece by piece. The Grammy Award-winning artist on Friday releases "star-crossed," her wildly anticipated follow-up project to 2018's critical and crossover smash "Golden Hour." In a music video for the...
MOVIES
NYLON

On 'Star-Crossed,' Kacey Musgraves Turns Tragedy Into Brilliant Emotional Catharsis

The singer’s fifth studio album is a patchwork of anguish and the revelations that result from rebuilding yourself with the leftover pieces. In 2018, Kacey Musgraves captured a rainbow. Golden Hour — her fourth studio album after her major label studio debut, Same Trailer, Different Park — was a breezy breakthrough that had the satirical country artist who’s friends with Willie Nelson open for pop magnum Harry Styles, as well as win the Album of the Year Grammy. Musgraves had fallen in love, wrapped up in an emotion so weightless that a rush back down was inevitable. Her latest album star-crossed doesn’t have any rainbows. “I’ve been to hell and back/ Golden hour faded black/ Say that it ain’t coming back,” she proclaims in the album’s third act on “What Doesn’t Kill Me.” Honestly, she’s much better for it.
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Star-Crossed’ chronicles her journey of heartache and healing

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Kacey Musgraves, “Star-Crossed” (Interscope/UMG Nashville) The past few years of the Texas-born pop-country singer’s life have been filled with highs and lows. In 2019, her album “Golden Hour” took home the Grammy Awards’ ultimate prize, album of the year. Then in 2020, she divorced her husband, singer Ruston Kelly. Now in 2021, the 15 songs on “Star-Crossed” are told across three acts that document Musgraves’ journey of heartache and healing after her split.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kacey Musgraves
Stephen Colbert
Violeta Parra
Eugene Levy
Ruston Kelly
Princess Nokia
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Star-Crossed’ on Paramount+, A Visual Companion Piece To Kacey Musgraves’ Big New Divorce Record

Part record promotion, part meditation on lyrical themes, and part gloriously stoned fever dream, Star-Crossed (Paramount+) puts a mess of fun, dreamy visuals to the material from Kacey Musgraves’ just-released fourth studio album of the same name. Songwriting vestiges of the singer’s country roots remain. But the very fact that this film exists, as well as its artful look and feel, attests to Musgraves’ pop music assimilation.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Kacey Musgraves interprets heartbreak as chaotic, glamorous fever dream with star-crossed

The love story didn’t end well. And if that fact was somehow missed in the headlines, the first minute of Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed gave it away. Like the accompanying album, Musgraves’ film evokes Shakespearean tragedy to set the tone. In the opening scene, actress Diane Venora watches the end of 1968’s Romeo and Juliet on a busted TV in a dressing room, as showgirls ready themselves in a flurry of wigs and makeup brushes around her.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

VMAs: Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “star-crossed” Live For The First Time

The MTV Video Music Awards are tonight. Broadcast live from Barclays Center in New York City, the ceremony is hosted by Doja Cat and features performances from Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Oliva Rodrigo, Twenty One Pilots, and more. Kacey Musgraves, who just released her new album star-crossed, debuted its title track during the show, performing in front of an elaborate set including a lot of neon and a burning heart. Watch below.
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Kacey Musgraves - Star-Crossed (Album Review)

Kacey Musgraves has always enjoyed ruffling feathers. Whether it has been through her candid portrayal of life in Bible belt America, her advocacy of recreational drugs, her support for marginalised groups, or even ditching banjos for vocoders, the country star–who operates, or more precisely used to operate, in a particularly conservative sector—has long made that streak work for her.
MUSIC
