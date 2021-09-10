Kacey Musgraves Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Star-Crossed'
Kacey Musgraves is ready to take on the world after the release of her highly anticipated studio album, star-crossed. The six-time Grammy winner went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to speak about the album release and the 50-minute, three-act accompanying film that premiered on Sept. 10. The singer also released a video for her track "simple times" on Youtube, which was a video clip directly from the Bardi Zeinali-directed film. The Kacey Musgraves: star-crossed film is streaming exclusively via Paramount +.www.wideopencountry.com
Comments / 0