Dallas rock group Eleventeen has been playing music together since the late '90s. Many of their old stomping grounds, such as The Galaxy Club and The Curtain Club, are long gone. Now the dad-rockers have rebranded and finely tuning their chops playing shows at Three Links in Deep Ellum and other local spots. The four-piece heavy rockers have a post-pandemic release with their new single “Robot,” with plans of a new album on the way.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO