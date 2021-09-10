Former Red Sox to be immortalized in ‘Legends of Baseball’ NFT collection

Red Sox George "Boomer" Scott, Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd, and Kevin Mitchell will join Ken Griffey Jr. and Pete Rose in a new baseball NFT catalog.

Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd as he steps off of the mound during a Red Sox alumni game in 2018. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Former Red Sox pitcher Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd says he’s “not a social media person” normally. So getting a Twitter account this week was a big step for the mild-mannered Mississippian.

Turns out, he had some news to share.

Boyd, along with several other former Red Sox players, will be featured in the Legends of Baseball NFT Collection remembering several former Major League Baseball stars through NFT artwork.

The man who goes by “The Can” will join first baseman George “Boomer” Scott and outfielder Kevin Mitchell as past Red Sox honored with new NFTs.

“It’s just amazing that people would take to me and compliment me,” Boyd said. “That someone would actually purchase something of mine and probably hang it in their home is a great, great feeling.”

The Boston crew will be in lofty company.

Boyd, Mitchell, and Scott will join a star-studded rollout that includes NFT art featuring Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and all-time hits leader Pete Rose. Other well-known ballplayers include former outfielders Lenny Harris and Lenny Dykstra as well as infielder Howard Johnson.

“We’re trying to make history here,” Scott III. “We’re trying to put up the best NFT art the world has ever seen, and I think that’s what we’re going to do.

Scott III originally launched a line of NFTs — one-of-a-kind “non-fungible tokens” meant to be owned rather than traded — back in May to honor his late father, George “Boomer” Scott, who played two stints for the Red Sox (1966-71, 1977-79) and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

To spearhead his last NFT launch in partnership with Photo File and the NFT site Open Sea, Scott III enlisted the services of independent designer and illustrator Clark Mitchell, who has done work for the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

“I think we’re bringing more of an experience with our NFTs than anybody out there,” Mitchell said. “Our artwork has just as much or more integrity [than anyone else]…these athletes deserve it.”

A former college athlete himself, Mitchell said he hopes to tell the stories of the athletes he’s illustrating through his art, including touches like Griffey Jr.’s signature home run swing and “Oil Can’s” signature windup in his animations.

“These are like small movies, just a clip of their life,” the artist explained. “We’re trying to tell as much about these athletes as we can in a short period of time.”

Of course, buying NFTs, which are typically sold using cryptocurrency units, can get pricey. Some premium digital pieces from Tom Brady’s NFT collection have sold for up to $1,500 a piece.

But Don McCann, president of the Austin, Texas-based Photo File, says the “Legends of Baseball” NFT artwork will be far more attainable.

“The prices are going to start under $100,” he said. “It’s not unattainable for most people…I think it’s a great opportunity for fans and maybe collectors of baseball cards or photos to get into this new space at a reasonable price and start a new part of their collection.”

McCann specifically said his company sees the Red Sox — and Boston sports more broadly — as a prime market for sports NFTs because of the popularity of the area’s teams: “There are Red Sox fans across the country…that’s certainly pretty rare in baseball.”

With another NFT launch scheduled for next month, Scott III and Photo File may have at least one more notable Red Sox NFT to release soon.