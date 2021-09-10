Washington puts Curtis Samuel (groin) on injured reserve
The Washington Football Team is placing Curtis Samuel (groin) on injured reserve. Samuel dealt with a groin injury throughout the entire summer that reportedly limited him to just one practice in four months. He will now miss at least the first three weeks of the season before being able to return. Third-round rookie Dyami Brown is expected to see more opportunities with Samuel sidelined and he is the favorite to join Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries in Washington's three-wide sets.www.numberfire.com
