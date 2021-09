When you think excellence on the court, you think Roger Federer. For over two decades, the Swiss dynamo has dominated the world of tennis, winning hearts and never compromising on class. So naturally, when revered champagne house Moët & Chandon went looking for an ambassador, the answer was simple. That deal was signed nearly a decade ago and while the serves might be a little slower and the neatly tucked hair behind the ears – a little greyer, the partnership has never been stronger. Moët & Chandon has just unveiled the teaser trailer for its latest campaign starring none other than the Fed Express himself.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO