LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Poudre Canyon was peppered with police, firefighters, search and rescue teams and more on Saturday as a two-month-long effort to find a missing woman was ramped up. Diana Brown has been missing since July 20 when her home was swept away in flash flooding. Three of her family members were in the home with her at the time, their bodies were found downstream days after the flood. (credit: CBS) When the fatal flooding happened homes, trees, cars and more jammed together at a bridge just west of the Town of Rustic. First responders were unable...

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO