Public Health

Denmark Sees Over 80 Percent Above Age 12 Get COVID Vaccine, Lifts Remaining Restrictions

By Rebecca Klapper
 8 days ago
The last restriction, showing a vaccine pass to enter a night club, was removed on Friday, 548 days after Denmark first implemented restrictions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Age 12#Vaccinations#The European Union#The Associated Press#The Aarhus University#Ap#Danish#European#British#Scandinavian#Balkan
