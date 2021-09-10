CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery+ Reveals Slate of "Ghostober" Specials and Halloween Offerings

By Patrick Cavanaugh
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Halloween fans head towards October, many might turn to their favorite horror movies to get into the spirit of the season, but Discovery knows that sometimes truth is more frightening than fiction, with the company revealing the full details of their upcoming slate of "Ghostober" offerings. Spanning across the Travel Channel, Food Network, HGTV, and discovery+, this year will see a massive slate of specials, new series, and themed episodes of beloved programs. Whether your interests are paranormal investigations or family-friendly holiday celebrations, Ghostober has got you covered, delivering a number of exciting programs to embrace all corners of All Hallow's Eve. Check out the massive slate of Ghostober programming below.

