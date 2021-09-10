Wells Fargo hit with $250M fine, new restrictions over mortgage lending practices
Wells Fargo can’t seem to escape its troubles with regulators. A federal oversight body hit the banking giant with a $250 million penalty this week for unsafe practices regarding its mortgage lending loss mitigation program. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a Treasury Department bureau, said Thursday that the bank has failed to comply with a 2018 consent order mandating, among other things, that it identify and reimburse customers charged improper fees by its mortgage lending arm.therealdeal.com
