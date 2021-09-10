CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Wells Fargo hit with $250M fine, new restrictions over mortgage lending practices

By Keith Larsen
therealdeal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo can’t seem to escape its troubles with regulators. A federal oversight body hit the banking giant with a $250 million penalty this week for unsafe practices regarding its mortgage lending loss mitigation program. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a Treasury Department bureau, said Thursday that the bank has failed to comply with a 2018 consent order mandating, among other things, that it identify and reimburse customers charged improper fees by its mortgage lending arm.

therealdeal.com

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo Home Lending's Kristy Fercho On The Challenges Facing The Housing Market

One of the most respected and influential thought leaders in the financial services industry is Kristy Fercho, executive vice president and head of Wells Fargo Home Lending at Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Next month, Fercho will be sworn in as 2021-22 Chairwoman of the Mortgage Bankers Association, the leading trade association representing the mortgage industry.
REAL ESTATE
American Banker

Frost Bank returning to mortgage lending through tech partnership

Frost Bank is getting back into the mortgage business after about a two-decade hiatus, the San Antonio company announced Thursday. The bank, a unit of the $46.7 billion-asset Cullen/Frost Bankers, has entered into a deal with technology consulting firm Infosys to build out a digital lending business that will include mortgages and other consumer loans. The bank is currently hiring additional workers for the effort with the aim of offering mortgages within the next year, a spokesman said in an email.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bizjournals

Former execs at Wells Fargo subsidiary face big fines over fake accounts

Federal banking regulators are seeking millions of dollars in financial penalties against three former executives of Wells Fargo’s main banking subsidiary in connection with the bank’s long-running fake accounts scandal. In a civil trial that began Monday before an administrative law judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Office of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Treasury Department#A Treasury#Occ#Wells Fargo
milestomemories.com

Wells Fargo Gets New $250 Million Fine

Wells Fargo has received a new $250 million fine related to issues stemming from the bank’s scandal and its practices from several years ago. The fine from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is for “unsafe or unsound practices” related to the bank’s home lending business. The OCC said that the civil money penalty, and a related cease-and-desist order, have been brought against the bank for failing to address compliance and risk issues raised in a 2018 order. It found that its efforts to pay back customers it had previously harmed, were not sufficient.
BUSINESS
atlanticcitynews.net

Wells Fargo again fined for defrauding customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately pay back those customers it had charged excessive or improper fees. "Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit (2)

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a. $250 million. fine this month. In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair. Jerome Powell. , Warren called...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
thepaypers.com

Wells Fargo fined USD 250 mln

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has fined Wells Fargo with USD 250 million because of the issues related to stemming from the bank's mortgage loss modification practices. The OCC said that the civil money penalty, and a related cease-and-desist order, have been brought against the bank...
BUSINESS
CNN

American regulators to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable

New York (CNN Business) — Federal regulators slapped Wells Fargo with yet another fine for failing to move fast enough to compensate customers who were victims of the bank's "unsafe or unsound" practices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the banking regulator within the Treasury Department, told the...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Wells Fargo gets fresh sanction under Scharf with OCC's fine

Wells Fargo was handed a fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine over its lack of progress addressing long-standing problems, the first such sanction under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf. The penalty adds to the more than $5 billion in fines and legal settlements that the firm has paid...
BUSINESS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Wells Fargo hires Caliber’s Ann Thorn to lead mortgage servicing

Longtime mortgage-industry leader Ann Thorn is leaving Caliber Home Loans to manage Wells Fargo’s servicing portfolio. The banking giant’s home lending unit, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, appointed Thorn as head of its mortgage servicing division. Thorn spent the previous two years at Caliber as that company’s chief loan administration officer in charge of production and servicing for retail, consumer direct, wholesale and correspondent channels. Before joining Caliber, Thorn held loan-servicing positions at Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.
REAL ESTATE
InvestmentNews

Wells Fargo taps senior female executive for new wealth management role

Heather Hunt-Ruddy previously held the role of head of business development and is remembered by some financial advisers for an apt analogy about Tater Tots. Trying to put a bow on its broad reorganization of thousands of financial advisers, Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management group, which includes Wells Fargo Advisors, said it had picked company veteran Heather Hunt-Ruddy as head of national sales with the intention of connecting the dots between a sprawling organization.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanctions from Consumer Financial Protection Board. Nor did the OCC's order address issues surrounding auto insurance remediation, which could also result in additional sanctions, he said. "This consent order will result in more expenses, likely some delayed foreclosures, increased demands on management time, and greater board involvement," Juneja said. The OCC issued a cease and desist order against the bank, "based on the bank's failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program." Wells Fargo's stock has risen 47% so far in 2021 while the S&P 500 has gained 19.6%.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Wells Fargo fined US$250 million by OCC over consumer missteps

(Sept 10): Wells Fargo & Co. will pay a US$250 million fine after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the company has deficiencies in its home-lending business and violated a 2018 order tied to past consumer missteps. The order, the first such sanction under Chief Executive Officer...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy