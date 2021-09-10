BTS's Jimin is the highest ranked Male Idol on Gaon Social chart for the last week of August and achieves additional milestones on Instagram and TikTok
It is never a complete day until Jimin hits a new milestone. On the 9th of September, it was revealed that Jimin was the highest-ranked Male Idol on the Gaon Social Chart 2.0 after landing at position 33 for the 36th week (29th August 2021 - 4th September 2021). His related charm keywords include: outstanding, cute, dazzling, lovely, amazing, and beautiful. The idol has been showing remarkable success on the chart for four consecutive weeks now after several re-entries and rankings in the past, showcasing his popularity and demand despite the absence of any official solo work or personal social presence.www.allkpop.com
