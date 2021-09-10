BTS's Jimin is the highest ranked Male Idol on Gaon Social chart for the last week of August and achieves additional milestones on Instagram and TikTok

Model Park Young Sun opened up about a time when she was humiliated by an idol group and their manager on TCAST's 'Single Bungle Salon'. On the September 16th broadcast of 'Single Bungle Salon', model Park Young Sun, who made her runway debut back in 1987, appeared as a guest. Here, she confessed that she had a humiliating encounter with an idol group and their manager. Park Young Sun said, "It was very serious. It was too humiliating for me. I came home that night and kicked my blanket with a high kick." She continued to reveal, "An idol group lives in the floor above me in my apartment building. I came home from work, and I happened to ride the same elevator with the idol members. Three members got in the same elevator, so I said, 'Hello, you guys are idols, right?' But then, they told me, 'We're college students.' I don't know why they said that. I was so surprised that I blurted out, 'College students?' Anyone could tell that they were riding in a celebrity car."

