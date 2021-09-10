Maryland Street by Asquared Studios

A Spanish-style home in San Diego benefits from a new floor plan that maximizes the city’s abundance of sunshine. Asquared Studios faced a typical problem in a unique setting when it took on the renovation of this Spanish-style property in the University Heights neighborhood of San Diego, California. The house was built in 1927 as a series of compartmentalized rooms, but its footprint couldn’t be widely expanded given that a canyon was right next door. The renovation split the home into three interconnected spaces—one as the main hub with the kitchen and bedrooms, another as the entertaining zone with a living room and pool, and a final outdoor dining and play area—and injected everything with light and air. A flat roof provided the ideal spot for photovoltaic panels, and strategically placed skylights bolster natural light and passive cooling. In all, only 39 square feet were added to the home, but it feels entirely different.