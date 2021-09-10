CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cutest kids' Halloween pajamas to buy right now

By Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

These fun and festive Halloween pajamas are perfectly cozy to last them all year long. Hanna Andersson / Pottery Barn Kids / Old Navy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Fall weather is approaching and with it comes all things Halloween . There’s nothing better for getting excited about the spookiest of seasons than some Halloween-inspired pajamas. Halloween costumes may last for only one night, but Halloween PJs are just right for the lead up to October 31 , and for months and months later.

Here are some of the coziest, cutest and spookiest Halloween pajamas for kids that your little boo crew will adore. They're selling out fast, so be sure to scoop them up before they're gone.

1. A sweet set that’s made to last

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ausCN_0bsKovGR00
These charming PJs are just the treat they need this Halloween. Hanna Andersson

Available in sizes: newborn to 10

They’ll be the sweetest treat in this candy-covered two-piece set. Hanna Andersson pajamas are (in our experience) some of the best pajamas for kids. They are made to last and hold their color and shape through years of wear and washing. Let them eat chocolate in this set! They are on point for the holiday and will keep the magic of Halloween going long after the candy is gone.

Get the Sweet Treats Halloween pajamas at Hanna Andersson for $35

2. Magic cats for a spellbinding set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cpko_0bsKovGR00
The unexpected pink is a fun twist on the Halloween theme. Hanna Andersson

Available in sizes: 3 months to 16 years

Who says Halloween is all black and orange? These cute little kittens are anything but spooky (though they are trying their best). The witch hats keep things festive, while the winking kitties make these impossibly cute.

Get the Magic Cats pajamas at Hanna Andersson for $35

3. A magically Disney set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVU9v_0bsKovGR00
Not at all scary, the ghosts and ghouls on this set are whimsically cute. shopDisney

Available in sizes: newborn to 10

Candy corn, spiders, and—of course—mouse ears. These pajamas are filled with all of our favorite images of Halloween, but with some Disney flair. The 100 percent cotton pullover top and matching stretch pants are spooky soft and are certain to inspire the happiest of Halloween dreams!

4. For your cute little pumpkin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpVvJ_0bsKovGR00
Dress your little pumpkin in little pumpkins! Carter's

Available in sizes: 2T to 12

Nothing says Halloween like smiling jack-o'-lanterns! We love the bright orange color and the joyful faces of the adorably carved pumpkins in this set, which goes all the way from infant to big kid.

5. Some PJs to hang loose in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOK9K_0bsKovGR00
Just what your boo crew needs to hang loose this Halloween. Old Navy

Available in sizes: 6 months to children’s XXL

For when your boo crew just wants to hang loose. We are just batty over how cute this brightly colored set is.

6. A set to go to Trick or Treat Town in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHTpz_0bsKovGR00
We love the artistry of this beautiful set. Petidoux

Available in sizes: 2T to 12

These super soft, 100 percent Peruvian Pima cotton PJs have the most beautifully drawn classic Halloween scenes. Printed with non-toxic water-based inks, spooky trees, haunted houses, cascading candy corn and tiny cats in too-big witch hats make for a perfectly whimsical (and not at all scary) seasonal scene.

Get the Trick or Treat Town Pajamas at Maisonette for $58

7. For the Edgar Allen Poe fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8M04_0bsKovGR00
These stretchy pajamas are also fair trade. Mightly

Available in sizes: 2T to 14

For a set that’s not quite so on the nose, we love this two-piece pairing that’s more of a suggestion of spooky. The trio of crows are beautifully designed in a woodblock style, and the pajamas themselves are fair trade and made from organic cotton.

Get the Mightly Stretch Fit Pajamas at Mightly.com for $29.95

8. A smiling jack-o'-lantern applique set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2Zdl_0bsKovGR00
The pumpkin applique is too sweet! Smockingbird

Available in sizes: 3 months to 12

These cotton pajamas come in both a zip-up or a two-piece style and, with the little applique pumpkin on your cutie’s bottom, they are just the thing to bring a smile to the season. Made with super soft cotton, these PJs are sure to scare away all the bedtime monsters and send your little one drifting off to dreamland.

Available in both ruffled and non-ruffled styles, you can also personalize these PJs with a monogrammed name.

9. Pink ghosts that look ready to cuddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrYFn_0bsKovGR00
These wide-eyed ghosts are charming by day and night. The Children's Place

Available in sizes: newborn to 16

This adorable set is anything but typical. We love the friendly, feminine ghosts and the pink color is a nice touch for kids that might be tired of seeing orange and black this time of year. These also glow in the dark, for added fun after the lights go out.

10. A pretty scary set for the bravest kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRk5G_0bsKovGR00
For the kids who like things creepy. The Children's Place

Available in sizes: 4 to 16

For kids who love the spookiest side of the season. This set has all of the creepy crawlies and hair-raising images that are all things Halloween. This set also glows in the dark, for a particularly haunting experience. Best for kids who don’t scare too easily!

Get the Glow in the Dark Mummy Snug Fit Pajamas at The Children’s Place for $17.48

11. A fun Fair Isle set for the season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQBOT_0bsKovGR00
This fairisle set has all of our favorite Halloween images! The Children's Place

Available in sizes: newborn to adult XXXL

Fairisle meets fearsome! This fun patterned set is everything Halloween and more, from silly skeletons to candy treats. Bright and vibrant in the daylight and glow in the dark at night, this set is spooky plus fun. This set comes in sizes from newborn to adult, for families that like to dress alike.

Shop the Halloween Fair Isle Snug Fit Pajamas family collection at the Children’s Place starting at $14.97

12. A kitty with a sugar high

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWQSz_0bsKovGR00
This silly cat has had way too much candy! Carter's

Available in sizes: 4 to 10

It’s a pretty sweet season, as this wacky cat can tell you. This is a silly set for the candy-lovers that takes all of the spookiness out of black cats. Googly glow in the dark eyes keep the fun going long after the lights go out.

Get the 2-piece Halloween Cat pajama set at Carter’s for $22.50

13. A howling set for the Paw Patrol fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSmg9_0bsKovGR00
These Paw Patrol PJs come in three colors. Nickelodeon

Available in sizes: 2T to 5

If you have a Paw Patrol fan in the house (who doesn’t?) they will howl with delight at this fun set with their favorite characters.

Get the Paw Patrol Halloween Pajamas set at Amazon for $24

14. A dino-mite Halloween set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJvG0_0bsKovGR00
Perfect for the paleontologist in your life. Family Feeling Store

Available in sizes: 12 months to 14

Dino love doesn’t stop for anything—not even Halloween. Skeletons are fun, but a T. rex skeleton popping out of a jack-o'-lantern is pretty dynamic. This silly set will bring joy to your budding paleontologist.

Get the Dino in a Pumpkin pajama set at Amazon starting at $7.99

15. A funky skeleton with a smiling spider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3F55_0bsKovGR00
This fun and funky skeleton is filled with unexpected details. Family Feeling

Available in sizes: 12 months to 14

Pink details and glow in the dark action make for the most stylish skeleton set we’ve ever seen. The smiling, fuzzy spider adds an extra dimension of fun in this snug-fit, two-piece set.

Get the Family Feeling Pink Skeleton pajama set at Amazon starting at $6.99

16. A family set filled with Disney fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Oscn_0bsKovGR00
This cute Disney set comes in sizes for the whole family. Pottery Barn Kids

Available in sizes: newborn to adult XL

They’ll have the sweetest dreams with this Disney-style set that comes in sizes that are fit for the whole family! Mickey is a man of many faces, and this set shows him in all of his chameleon-style glory, from witching to wizardry to pumpkin-carving cuteness.

Shop the Disney Mickey Mouse Halloween family collection at Pottery Barn kids starting at $46

17. A set of spooky smiles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYc6E_0bsKovGR00
Who could be fearful of these friendly ghosts? Hanna Andersson

Available in sizes: 3 months to 16 years

If you thought Casper was friendly, get a load of these cuddly pajamas. Not even a little bit spooky, these smiling ghosts are charming and cute and far better for hugs than for scares.

Get the Spooky Smiles Halloween pajamas at Hanna Andersson for $35

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The cutest kids' Halloween pajamas to buy right now

