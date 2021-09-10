CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
 8 days ago

Jimmy Graves

Galveston County Health District today reports 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 322 additional recoveries. Today’s report includes 213 current cases and seven older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report seven additional deaths today:

A male, age range 61-70, passed away Sept. 7. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

A female, age range 61-70, passed away Sept. 7. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A male, age range 51-60, passed away Sept. 2. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A female, age range 71-80, passed away Sept. 1. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

A male, age range 51-60, passed away Sept. 1. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was partially vaccinated.

A female, age range 71-80, passed away Aug. 31. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A female, age range 71-80, passed away Aug. 31. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

On Thursday, we confirmed the county's first COVID-19 related death in a child 0-10 years. Our investigation is ongoing. At this time, it is unknown if she had any pre-existing medical conditions. The health district will report out this death on our COVID-19 dashboard once our investigation is complete.

To date, 481,225 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Get a vaccine.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear a face covering in public spaces.

Stay at least 6 feet from other people.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.

#Covid 19
