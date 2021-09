High school student Grady Knox of Tennessee went viral recently, not because of anything he did but for how he was treated by others. In speaking in support of a mask mandate for Rutherford County schools at a public meeting on Tuesday, Knox evoked the memory of his grandmother, a former educator who died from Covid-19 because, as he said, “someone wasn’t wearing a mask.” In response, anti-mask advocates in attendance laughed, rattling Knox. The teen recently appeared on CNN to respond to the incident and anti-mask parents, and address the need for masks in their schools.

