Where were you on 9-11-01? Readers share their stories

Where were you when the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks happened?. “My husband Jack and I were in Rome, Italy. We had just toured the Vatican and were walking back to our hotel when I noticed people staring at a TV screen in an open-air bar. I wondered what they were so intent on, so walked in to look for myself, only to see the first plane crashing into the first tower. We watched a bit and decided we should get back to our hotel so we could watch further news. Upon arriving back at our hotel, we were able to watch the only English speaking channel to learn additional information. The next morning, there was a letter posted in the hotel lobby to all Americans, telling us how very sorry they were to have had this happen in our country. While we were unable to ‘read’ newspapers, we saw plenty of pictures in the papers that said it all. We were not affected by the no-fly period of time following the attack, as we had just arrived, but others were delayed leaving Italy to return home. When we did return home, our flight was only half full and we were all treated very respectfully. Of note were all the police and armed service members with machine guns in the airports and the heightened security.”

