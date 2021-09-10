CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where were you on 9-11-01? Readers share their stories

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 8 days ago

The News Journal asked our readers to share how they first heard about the 9-11-01 attacks, as well as their thoughts. These are some of their responses:. Thomas Breckel: “It was a Tuesday morning and I was about to start a session on lighting options to enhance the presence of a trade show booth. As I stood in the back of the room waiting for my cue to start my presentation, the UPS driver made a delivery and was commenting on how messed-up the situation is in New York.

Opelika-Auburn News

Let us know: Where were you on 9/11?

If you were alive during 9/11 and old enough to remember it, I’d be interested to hear exactly what you do remember about it. More on that in a minute. As I told you last week, I was at the beach with my family on Sept. 11, 2001. At the time we had three children under the age of 6, so we went to the beach in the early fall when everybody else was in school. Sometimes the dog flies could be a problem, but that year they weren’t swarming and biting.
MUSIC
greybullstandard.com

Locals recall where they were on 9-11-01

Denise Ellison: In those years I listened to the news on TV while I got ready for work. The reports starting coming through. It was unbelievable but the TV was showing the pictures. I remember having a news feed on my computer at work all day and being glued to the news for many days. Shock…that is what I felt. I will never forget.
POLITICS
New Country 99.1

RETRO 102.5 Listeners Share Where They Were on 9/11

The nation was shaken by the atrocities that had happened on our soil. Confusion, pain, anger, and fear, were just some of the emotions we felt that day. On that Tuesday morning, 20 years ago at 8:46 a.m, the world as we knew it had changed forever. 'What's next?' I remember asking. 'What will be the next attack, today?' I'm sure I was not alone.
MUSIC
ClickOnDetroit.com

9/11 attacks, 20 years later: Local 4 team shares where they were that day

With the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks this weekend, we wanted to share some of our own stories with you. Everyone remembers where they were when they first heard what was happening that day. As an Insider, we wanted to hear what that day was like for you. Many in our newsroom were working in news when the attacks happened, while others were in middle school. Here are some of the stories from the Local 4 team.
AIRPLANES
Globe Gazette

Globe Gazette readers share their 9/11 memories

"As a nurse, when the explosions happened, I immediately wondered what I could do to help. A girlfriend, Sandy Staudt, (also an RN) and I discussed this together and decided the best way we could serve would be to volunteer to care for the individuals injured in the twin towers. We called the Red Cross and they told us the first step to doing this was to complete their "Intro to Disasters" course as this initial training was required for all their volunteers. The following Saturday, Sandy and I travelled from Charles City to Mason City and took the course along with many other volunteers. And then we waited. It finally dawned on us that there were no injured persons, only fatalities, so our services as nurses were not required."
PUBLIC SAFETY
msuexponent.com

Missoulian readers share 9/11 memories

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was a carpenter building a log house atop a mountain south of Darby. The homeowner lived in a travel trailer at the jobsite. An antenna rigged to the roof gave spotty reception to a small portable TV. He had just heard on the news that a plane hit the World Trade Center.
POLITICS
WSLS

Remembering 20 years later: Where were you on 9/11?

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a moment that changed the trajectory of America. No matter how much time has passed, everyone seems to remember where they were when they found out the Twin Towers fell. Some of the WSLS 10 staff...
OHIO STATE
New Castle News

Where were you when you first heard about the 9/11 attacks?

I was on an airplane heading to New York. We never took off. This day will always be close to my heart because of my career. ... Alexis Pack. •My wife and I and five other couples were in Las Vegas when it happened. We looked out our hotel window and saw no planes in sky, which is rare in Vegas. We went to get rental cars and they were all gone. We spent three days extra there before we could get a flight back home. ... Hooti Gwin.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily readers share their memories of 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, we asked Summit Daily News readers to share their memories. Here’s what they had to say:. After landing in St. John’s, Newfoundland, on Sept. 11, the words of the pilot over the loudspeaker are still clear to me today: “Folks, there is no easy way to say this, but the United States is currently under terrorist attack.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: Where were you on 9/11?

Quite often we mark our lives by the wonderful or horrible events we see or experience. This is understandable, because our lives are changed as a result of these occurrences. Getting married, going to Vietnam, having children, all changed my life. I can certainly remember these events with crystal clarity. But when I was 15 years old an event that marked my life incredibly was when my next-door neighbor died in Vietnam. Since the funeral I can never hear “Taps” without being transported in my mind to his gravesite.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Grand Island Independent

Everyone remembers where they were on 9/11

The hijacked Flight 11 was crashed into floors 93 to 99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. EDT on Sept. 11, 2001. The hijacked Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the South Tower 17 minutes later at 9:03. A third plane crashed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
federalwaymirror.com

Readers and community members share memories of 9/11

Where were you when the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks happened?. “My husband Jack and I were in Rome, Italy. We had just toured the Vatican and were walking back to our hotel when I noticed people staring at a TV screen in an open-air bar. I wondered what they were so intent on, so walked in to look for myself, only to see the first plane crashing into the first tower. We watched a bit and decided we should get back to our hotel so we could watch further news. Upon arriving back at our hotel, we were able to watch the only English speaking channel to learn additional information. The next morning, there was a letter posted in the hotel lobby to all Americans, telling us how very sorry they were to have had this happen in our country. While we were unable to ‘read’ newspapers, we saw plenty of pictures in the papers that said it all. We were not affected by the no-fly period of time following the attack, as we had just arrived, but others were delayed leaving Italy to return home. When we did return home, our flight was only half full and we were all treated very respectfully. Of note were all the police and armed service members with machine guns in the airports and the heightened security.”
SOCIETY

