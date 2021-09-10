Financier Ronald O. Perelman Lists 9-Acre Hamptons Estate for $115 Million
Billionaire financier Ronald O. Perelman’s 11,435-square-foot megamansion in New York’s affluent Hamptons hit the market this week for $115 million. Set on more than 9 acres, it’s one of the “largest single residential lots in East Hampton Village,” according to the listing with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty. The property boasts about 385 feet of water frontage on the Atlantic Ocean, with a private walkway that leads to the beach.www.mansionglobal.com
