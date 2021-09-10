CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Financier Ronald O. Perelman Lists 9-Acre Hamptons Estate for $115 Million

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire financier Ronald O. Perelman’s 11,435-square-foot megamansion in New York’s affluent Hamptons hit the market this week for $115 million. Set on more than 9 acres, it’s one of the “largest single residential lots in East Hampton Village,” according to the listing with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty. The property boasts about 385 feet of water frontage on the Atlantic Ocean, with a private walkway that leads to the beach.

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Former Barrymore Estate Sells for $14.7 Million Following Six Years on the Market

Former estate of iconic Old Hollywood actor John Barrymore has sold for $14.7 million after spending six years on the market, Mansion Global reports. The compound sits on just under an acre of land and makes good use of the space with a three bedroom main house, two guest cottages, a one bedroom bungalow, and a two story guest house, totaling 6,976 square feet.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Boston’s Narrowest House Attracts a Bidding War

Living small is worth a premium in Boston. The city’s narrowest home, also known as the Spite House, sold Thursday for $1.25 million in just over two weeks and for more than its asking price, according to public records. At roughly 10 feet wide, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is a...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among Skyline Views

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Karolina Kurkova Lists Tribeca Pad for $4.7 Million

Karolina Kurkova is listing her apartment in New York’s Tribeca district for $4.7 million. The model remodeled the apartment extensively to her tastes, turning it from a standard three-bedroom to an airier two-bedroom, according to Compass’s Ruthie Assouline, who shares the listing with her husband and business partner Ethan Assouline. After having her third child in May, Ms. Kurkova has outgrown the space, her representative said, adding that Ms. Kurkova has been based in Miami.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hamptons#Upper East Side#Atlantic Ocean#Financier#Hamptons Estate#Revlon#Siga Technologies Inc#Propertyshark#The Wall Street Journal
Architectural Digest

Elon Musk Pulls His Mediterranean-Style Mansion Near San Francisco Off the Market

You might expect Elon Musk to own numerous mansions, but in reality, he tweeted that he wants to “own no house” last May, and is largely sticking to that sentiment. He’s currently living in a $50,000, 375 square foot prefab home on the SpaceX launch site in Texas, which he rents, but he still owns one last last luxurious spot—a 47 acre property in Hillsborough, California. Musk put the estate up for sale in June, stating on Twitter that he “needs [it] to go to a large family,” and opting to list it without an agent, instead instructing potential buyers to get in contact with him directly. Just three months after that initial announcement, however, he’s apparently decided he’s not ready to let go of the spot yet—according to the New York Post, he’s pulled it from the market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Post and Courier

Real Estate News

Conway’s Coastal Point West is under construction by Mungo. Marketed exclusively by Carolina One New Homes, there is now a fully furnished model home available for showing at 774 Albans Loop in Conway. There are 18 homes under construction with an estimated completion date of late fall 2021. The community...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
SFGate

Jason Oppenheim of 'Selling Sunset' Selling His $8M L.A. Home

A little less than year has gone by since the reality TV star and real estate broker Jason Oppenheim purchased a modern home in Los Angeles' lofty Mount Olympus neighborhood. The ink dried on the $5,125,000 purchase contract in October 2020. After a complete remodel by his favorite designers, Oppenheim...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Kenneth Irving Is Shopping His 483-Acre Maine Retreat for $10 Million

In a tiny town in Maine, a member of one of Canada’s richest families spent two decades creating a retreat complete with a suspension bridge to a swimming spot and a summer camp-like latrine for guests. Now he’s putting the place on the market for $10 million. Kenneth Irving, the...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Historic Seven-Bedroom Dublin Home Lists for €14 Million

Nestled among Dublin’s embassies and diplomatic residences on one of its most prestigious tree-lined streets, a more than 100-year-old home has come to the market in the Irish capital city for €14 million (US$16.4 million). Built in 1913, the seven-bedroom property is the work of Rudolf Maximilian Butler, a prominent...
REAL ESTATE
financialsamurai.com

Invest In The Single-Family Real Estate Boom Without Being A Landlord

I’m bullish on single-family homes due to rising rents, rising home prices, and declining vacancies. I would buy more single-family homes, however, I’m tapped out because I just bought my third single-family home in 2020. Further, with two young kids, I’m at my energy limit in terms of being a landlord.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

The Hearst Estate, One of Los Angeles’s Most Historic Homes, Sells at Auction for $63.1 Million

The California estate that was once home to newspaper scion William Randolph Hearst sold for $63.1 million to billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen in an auction on Tuesday. Mr. Berggruen beat out five other bidders in a bankruptcy auction at a courthouse in Los Angeles, winning the 29,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for about $15 million more than its current asking price of $48 million, according to listing agent Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates.
REAL ESTATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Gap's Fisher family estate in Atherton listed for $100 million

If you have $100 million to spare, the right property just hit the market. An 8-acre property in Atherton that for years has been the summer estate of the Fisher family, founders of the Gap retail and clothing chain, is now on offer through Compass Real Estate. The residence at...
ATHERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy