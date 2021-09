Dena Loyd who has organized the Sulphur Springs concert by Neal McCoy with Jason Walden and The Alibis set for Friday September 10, 2021, got a welcome surprise! Early Friday morning, the Signature Solar Team made a donation to the fundraiser. The local company will cover 100 free tickets for persons who are active National Guard, Active Reservists or Active Duty military. Not only are the seats for those personnel, but for their immediate families, which includes their parents, spouses and children.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO