CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ESPN’s FPI ranks 49ers as sixth-best Super Bowl favorite

By Marc Delucchi
Niners Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the NFL regular season finally underway, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell made a case for all 32 teams to win the Super Bowl this season. While Barnwell admittedly struggles to make a case for several rebuilding teams around the league, the 49ers are not one of them. In fact, despite finishing in last place of the NFC West last season, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) ranks the 49ers the sixth-biggest championship favorite in the league.

www.ninersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Niners Nation

49ers run game dominates, Jimmy G’s efficiency, and defensive up and down arrows

For 54 minutes on Sunday versus the Lions, the 49ers led a lopsided game 41-17 in a game where they seemingly dominated all phases. However, unable to capitalize on a 3rd down throw to ice the game with just under six minutes left, the 49ers allowed the Lions to march down the field in garbage time to score, cutting the lead to 16.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers start hot, hold off a fierce Lions comeback to win 41-33

The start of the 49ers and Lions game resembled how the fourth preseason game would have looked. First, the Lions were stopped on fourth down. Then, the Niners botched a center exchange. Then, the Lions missed a field goal. We saw Trey Lance in the second series. His first play...
NFL
Niners Nation

Five stats that defined the 49ers Week 1 victory over the Lions

The 49ers started the season by handling their business, holding off a late surge from the Detroit Lions to finish week one with a win. I'm going to detail a few sets of numbers that I believe best tell the story of how this game resulted in a win for the 49ers.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers in Five: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t like getting pulled for Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo has gotten a lot of praise for how professionally he’s handled the potentially awkward situation with Trey Lance so far this season. For the first time, however, we may have seen a bit of a crack in that professionalism during an interview on KNBR yesterday. During the game...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#49ers#Fpi#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc#The Arizona Cardinals#Niners
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy