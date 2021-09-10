ESPN’s FPI ranks 49ers as sixth-best Super Bowl favorite

With the NFL regular season finally underway, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell made a case for all 32 teams to win the Super Bowl this season. While Barnwell admittedly struggles to make a case for several rebuilding teams around the league, the 49ers are not one of them. In fact, despite finishing in last place of the NFC West last season, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) ranks the 49ers the sixth-biggest championship favorite in the league.