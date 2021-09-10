CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 extra large bath towels that are plus-size friendly

By Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
 8 days ago
Because everyone out there deserves some spa-like comfort and a lot less stress while shopping, we’ve rounded up the most plus-size friendly towels. Getty Images / FreshSplash

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There’s no greater luxury than getting out of the shower and wrapping a soft, cozy towel around you.

However, as plus-size person myself, I can tell you that finding a towel that fits right isn’t easy. When I scrolled by a video on TikTok from creator Mary Fran , I was reminded of how frustrating it can be to stand in the towel aisle at a big box store and try on towels in hopes of finding the right one.

For context, a standard bath towel is only 56 inches in length. The next size up is called a bath sheet, and one typically measures around 70 inches in length. Based on average U.S. clothing measurements, a bath sheet should cover up to a women’s size 30 or 4X, and a men’s size 5X.

Because clothing sizes for both women and men can vary wildly across brands , bath sheets will work for those whose widest body measurement is around 65 inches, give or take an inch or two.

For people whose measurements are wider than 65 inches and who wear up to a women’s size 40 or a men’s size 8X, you’ll want a towel measuring up to 80 inches.

Because everyone out there deserves some spa-like comfort and a lot less stress while shopping, we’ve done the research for you. Read on to find the best extra large bath towels that are plus-size friendly.

Up to women’s size 30/men’s size 5X

1. Pinzon Organic Cotton Bath Sheet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ub27_0bsKkxt300
Providing you with plenty of absorption, they’ll wrap around you nicely as you dry off. Pinzon

Don’t be deterred by organic cotton that can tend to be stiff and scratchy. These towels are one of our favorites because they have the balance of softness, absorption, and affordability. They come in a 2-pack from Amazon and are 100% cotton.

Providing you with plenty of absorption and staying plush to the touch, these towels measure in at 40 by 70 inches, so they’ll wrap around you nicely as you dry off.

Get the Pinzon Organic Cotton Bath Sheet Set at Amazon for $35.99

2. Parachute Classic Bath Sheets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQXAI_0bsKkxt300
Parachute towels are a worthy investment if you’re interested in adding luxury to your bathroom. Parachute

Our favorite bath towels from Parachute come in a plus-size friendly option with a bath sheet that measures 40 by 70 inches.

Thanks to its long, staple Turkish cotton, it’s super absorbent so that you can dry off quickly right out of the shower. The biggest downside to these towels is the price. They’re a worthy investment if you’re interested in adding luxury to your bathroom.

Get the Parachute Classic Bath Sheet at Parachute for $49

3. Brookstone SuperStretch Bath Sheet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nl6SU_0bsKkxt300
Brookstone's line of towels claim to stretch up to 40% of their original size. Brookstone

Towels typically don’t have the benefit of stretch, which is why the Brookstone SuperStretch towels offer a little something extra. This line of towels claims to stretch up to 40% its original size. Made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex, the extra stretch helps wrap the towel all the way around your body and tuck into place nicely.

Additionally, reviewers say that this towel has great absorbency, but will still dry quickly so it’s ready for your next use.

Get the Brookstone SuperStretch Bath Sheet at Bed Bath & Beyond for $15.99

4. Utopia Towels Bath Sheet Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5vWE_0bsKkxt300
Utopia Towels are 100% cotton and designed to be lightweight for those looking for something less heavy. Utopia Towels

If you like a thinner but nonetheless absorbent and effective towel, the Utopia Towels line of bath sheets is a fan-favorite on Amazon with over 16,000 reviews. They’re 100% cotton and designed to be lightweight for those looking for something less heavy.

Reviewers can’t get enough of the great sizing, which is 35 by 70 inches. They’re durable and stand up wash after wash. Plus they’re less than $15 each, so you can buy enough to have a clean one every day without breaking the bank.

Get the Utopia Towels Bath Sheet Set at Amazon for $29.99

5. Organic Turkish Towels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcBWp_0bsKkxt300
Turkish-style towels are a great way to give a modern update to your bath. West Elm

Turkish-style towels are a great way to give a modern update to your bath. They’re more when left to dry.

These towels from West Elm have some real panache with a bohemian striped design that will look lovely on display and stay useful when you need to wrap yourself up right out of the shower.

Get Organic Turkish Towels at West Elm for $39.50

6. Frontgate Resort Bath Sheets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zdHj_0bsKkxt300
Frontgate makes luxury linens that are oversized and made for the spa. Frontgate

Frontgate is a luxury linen brand that wants to bring the opulence of a hotel to your home. These towels are longer than others coming in at 72 inches in length. Those few extra inches add some lovely plushness that will transform your bathroom into a full spa experience.

They come in a wide variety of colors that match any color scheme.

Get the Frontgate Resort Bath Sheets at Frontgate for $68

7. Boll & Branch Plush Bath Sheet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSIE0_0bsKkxt300
Boll & Branch towels are made of organic, fair trade cotton that is soft and gentle on skin. Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch makes bath sheets that are 36 by 70 inches and come in a variety of muted neutral colors that will help cultivate a calm bathroom experience.

The towels are made of organic, fair trade cotton that is soft and gentle on skin. These will add a little extra comfort to your showertime.

Get the Boll & Branch Plush Bath Sheet at Boll & Branch for $58

8. Reversible Striped Beach Towel Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYCKv_0bsKkxt300
These towels from Target’s SunSquad line are a fantastic option for a colorful, plush towel. Target

These towels from Target’s SunSquad line are a fantastic option for a colorful, plush towel. They are reversible and come in a pack of two, so they’re a total steal.

These measure 36 by 72 inches so they’re slightly longer than a bath sheet to give a little more wiggle room. They’ll be cozy when you hop out of the shower and you can even bring them along to the beach.

[ Get the Reversible Striped Beach Towel Set at Target for $24

Up to women’s size 40/men’s size 8X

9. Gilden Tree Waffle Weave Bath Sheet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WoP2_0bsKkxt300
A perk of waffle weave towels is how little space they take up when folded. Gilden Tree

Waffle weave towels don’t have the same velvety plushness of your standard bath towel. Instead they’re an airy option that feels light on the skin while still providing some great absorbency thanks to the 100% cotton weave.

These towels come 80 inches in length so they’re accommodating to a wide range of bodies. They’ll dry you off and then have plenty of length to wrap around you. A perk of waffle weave towels is how little space they take up when folded. Because they don’t have the plushness of a regular towel, they’ll stay compact when folded making them a great option for small spaces.

Gilden Tree Waffle Weave Bath Sheet at Amazon for $39.99

10. American Soft Linen Oversized Bath Towel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pex8l_0bsKkxt300
American Soft Linen towels are accommodating for all body types so that anyone can wrap themselves up in this towel while getting dried off after the shower. American Soft Linen

These towels are 80 inches in length and have all the thick pillowiness of a cloud. With over 25,000 rave reviews, this oversized bath towel is absorbent yet soft.

They’re accommodating for all body types so that anyone can wrap themselves up in this towel while getting dried off after the shower. They dry quickly and will hold up exceptionally well over time.

Get the American Soft Linen Oversized Bath Towel at Amazon for $29.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 extra large bath towels that are plus-size friendly

