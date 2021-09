An endangered red panda cub has been named after undergoing her first health check at a city zoo.Ruby was born in July at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo.Staff at the wildlife conservation charity voted for her name from a shortlist drawn up by keepers as a thank you for their hard work over the last year.Ruby will stay inside her den until she is around four months old, when she will start to explore outside; however, her parents, Bruce and Ginger can still be seen outside during the day.Jo Elliott, animal collection manager and carnivore keeper at...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO