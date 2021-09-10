CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tourism Minister says Greece will remain open to US travelers through tourist season

By Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
 8 days ago

While a growing number of European Union member states are tightening entry requirements for visitors from the United States, authorities in Greece say the country will remain open to U.S. travelers through October, the end of tourist season.

“USA constitutes a very important market, which creates added value for the country's economy,” Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a statement shared with USA TODAY Friday. “US Visitors as well as tourism professionals and of course the Greek diaspora, have shown and continue to show their love for Greece as well their trust in the Greek tourism product."

The Greek Ministry of Tourism Press Office added that the Ministry intends to allow U.S. visitors to visit Greece after October as long as “the situation with the Covid-19 pandemic will allow such a process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG7nH_0bsKjcYp00
A visitor watches the sunset at a bar on the island of Mykonos, Greece on June 9, 2020. Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the country plans to remain open until the end of the tourist season. Derek Gatopoulos, AP

The move comes as other EU member states tighten restrictions on U.S. travelers amid the latest COVID-19 surge. France confirmed Friday that only vaccinated visitors will be allowed to visit for vacation starting Sunday, Sept. 12, and Spain began requiring proof of vaccination from travelers coming from the U.S. on Monday, Sept 6.

The updated policies follow the EU's Aug. 30 decision to remove the U.S. from its list of safe travel countries. While travel restrictions are up to each member state, the move signaled that countries should tighten entry requirements for people from the U.S.

► US travel to France: France's new travel restriction bans unvaccinated US tourists

► Travel to Europe: European Union countries tightening COVID-19 restrictions for US tourists

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tourism Minister says Greece will remain open to US travelers through tourist season

Related
boardingarea.com

Greece to Remain Open to Americans – For Now

With the EU recommending American tourists be blocked from entering Europe, Greece has said that American tourists will still be welcome – for now. Last week, the news came that the European Commission recommended that the 27 member nations block American tourists from entering, due to Covid. With some countries making initial moves in that direction, other countries are outright denying that move. This is what Greece says.
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Greece?

Greece remains on the UK government’s “amber” list of countries as travel restrictions continue to ease.Ancient monuments, delicious food and around 200 (populated) islands to explore mean that Greece has long been a firm favourite with British holidaymakers. And with tourism accounting for 20 per cent of GDP and providing one in five jobs, it’s unsurprising that the European country was at the forefront of campaigns to let international tourism resume this summer. So, is a Greek getaway likely this autumn? Here’s everything you need to know.Can British holidaymakers travel to Greece?Greek tourism minister Harry Theoharis confirmed that the...
LIFESTYLE
cavaliercountyextra.com

Border opens to US tourists

The Canadian-American land border closed around the time Sharon Lundgren’s husband passed away. “That border being closed for a year and a half really made a difference in my life,” said Lundgren. She has two sisters and a brother that live in Canada, and she was in the habit of visiting them often. “They would have been a great support for me.”
The Independent

UK says it will simplify confusing COVID-19 travel rules

The British government says it plans to simplify rules for international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, with an announcement coming later Friday.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he would “set out measures to simplify international travel later today in order to reduce costs, take advantage of higher levels of vaccination, and keep us all safe.”The government is under pressure to scrap its “traffic light” system that ranks countries as red, amber or green — high, medium or low risk from the coronavirus. The categories have been criticized as unfair and confusing, and sudden changes to countries’ status...
TRAVEL
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open before winter.On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Tourism Minister Saddened by Death of Jamaica Songbird

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and other tourism officials are mourning the passing of well-known and beloved singer, Karen Smith. Smith, who performed for decades as a cabaret singer across all resort areas, passed away earlier today.
WORLD
The Independent

9 EU Mediterranean countries hold summit in Greece

Nine European countries on the Mediterranean are holding a summit in Athens Friday afternoon to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and Afghanistan.The one-day gathering, dubbed the EUMED 9, brings together the leaders of Spain, France, Italy, Malta, Greece and Cyprus, and recent additions Slovenia and Croatia. Portugal is sending its foreign minister, while European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the meeting.Climate change and its effects on the region will be the first topic of discussion, after this summer saw devastating forest fires sweep the region. Greece was particularly badly affected, with the...
EUROPE
WOKV

Greece's economy to grow 5.9% in 2021, prime minister says

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — Greece's economy will grow 5.9% during 2021, far more than the original 3.6% estimate, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Saturday. Mitsotakis gave the keynote address at the Thessaloniki International Fair, where heads of government traditionally announce the coming year's economic policies. Mitsotakis noted that despite...
EUROPE
eturbonews.com

US Travel Advisories are an International Embarrassment: World Tourism Network

COVID-19 has changed the world. This should also count for the way travel warnings are issued. The United States must be the only country in the world slapping its own territories with DO NOT TRAVEL warnings. The US must also be the only country in the world that includes friendly neighbors into the highest level of a “do not travel” list. Hawaii-based World Tourism Network issued a position statement urging the United States to rework the way travel warnings are presented.
TRAVEL
International Business Times

Best Mobile Phone Plans For Tourists & International Travel To US

Are you planning on traveling to the United States anytime soon? Whether you're a tourist, student, or on a business trip, one thing that can make your trip super convenient is getting a personal U.S. mobile number. While your local provider offers roaming access, this may not be the best option considering the international charges and possible hidden fees. There are definitely more benefits to getting a personal U.S. number, like access to wider signal coverage and cheaper rates for calls and text messages.
CELL PHONES
AFP

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

Southern EU leaders on Friday pledged their adherence to the climate targets of the Paris 2015 agreement in an Athens summit that also tackled migration and regional security challenges. The one-day gathering, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen attending a separate meeting on climate change and its effects on the Mediterranean, also focused on security challenges including migration and the Afghan crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Travel industry relief mixed with fury after government eases rules

The travel industry has responded with relief to the easing of the UK’s government rules on international journeys.But there is fury about the delay in the announcement by the the transport secretary, Grant Shapps – partly because many feel travel abroad should have been liberalised months ago, and partly due to the manner of communicating the government’s decision.In a tweet just before 5pm on Friday, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced that the testing regime for returning British travellers would be eased – with the “test to fly” ditched for people who are fully vaccinated. In addition, the...
WORLD
The Independent

Same goal, different paths: US, EU seek max vaccine rates

The Belgian town of Aarschot has a vaccination rate of 94% of all adults, but Mayor Gwendolyn Rutten worries her town is too close for comfort to the capital of Brussels where the rate stands at 63%. But there’s not much she can do about it.Her hope is that the government mandates vaccination. “Otherwise, you drag all others back into danger,” Rutten said in a recent interview. But few European Union countries have issued outright mandates, instead requiring people to show proof of immunization, a negative test or recent recovery from COVID-19 to participate in ever more activities...
PHARMACEUTICALS
