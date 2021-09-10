CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Zombie Monster Bus in Minnesota is the Best Addition to 2021!

By Jessica Williams
 9 days ago
If you thought 2020 was rough, 2021 just got a whole lot worse because zombies have invaded Minnesota. It's true. They've been spotted in Roseville, Minnesota and thanks to a big monster truck, you can shoot them and help save our world!. Did you hear about the Zombie Rampage Monster...

