‘LPBW’: Isabel Roloff Drops Hint About Baby’s Name

 8 days ago
Isabel Roloff just dropped a huge hint about her baby’s name. Despite never appearing on Little People, Big World, Isabel Roloff finds herself living a very public life. She’s been married to Jacob Roloff since 2019. Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in December. While they revealed that the baby is a boy, Isabel is keeping the name they’ll be giving their son to herself.

