NBA

Duke men's basketball's Paolo Banchero becomes first college player in NBA 2K

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaolo Banchero is already making history. Duke basketball’s freshman forward and top-tier NBA draft candidate is featured as a character in NBA 2K22, Banchero announced on social media Friday. The announcement—first reported by Boardroom Friday morning—coincides with the latest version of the classic video game’s long-awaited release to the public, and the NIL deal makes Banchero the first college basketball player ever to appear in any iteration of the NBA 2K series.

