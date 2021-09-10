Duke men's basketball's Paolo Banchero becomes first college player in NBA 2K
Paolo Banchero is already making history. Duke basketball’s freshman forward and top-tier NBA draft candidate is featured as a character in NBA 2K22, Banchero announced on social media Friday. The announcement—first reported by Boardroom Friday morning—coincides with the latest version of the classic video game’s long-awaited release to the public, and the NIL deal makes Banchero the first college basketball player ever to appear in any iteration of the NBA 2K series.www.dukechronicle.com
Comments / 0