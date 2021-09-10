CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Galactic Grounded

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 10, 2021 – The Line opinion panel talks through the implications of the now-infamous flashing lights in the cockpit of Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity ship during its maiden crewed voyage. The New Yorker magazine reported that the lights, which indicated the ship would deviate from its designated airspace, represented a major issue. Virgin Galactic disagreed, but the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the ship grounded while it investigates. The incident raises questions about New Mexico’s nascent space tourism industry.

