Virgin Galactic Grounded

The Inspiration4 is about to take a trip into space, setting new precedents as it goes.In a year of major launches for private space tourism, SpaceX’s version in the form of Inspiration4 is arguably the most dramatic: it will an entirely private crew of tourists head out into orbital space for the first time ever.As such, it will go much higher than Jeff Bezos or Richard Branson’s similar journeys in recent months – the latter of which, by some definitions, did not even reach space at all. It will also be much longer, with the crew spending three days in flight...

