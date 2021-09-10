CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cryptocurrency Fantom Falls More Than 13% In 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past 24 hours, Fantom’s (CRYPTO: FTM) price has fallen 13.69% to $1.52. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 67.0% gain, moving from $0.92 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Fantom...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's More Bullish, Ethrereum Or Bitcoin? You Decide!

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) are trading lower Friday in a cryptocurrency market that is dipping lower. Benzinga ran a Twitter survey to see whether traders thought the chart of Ethereum or Bitcoin looks more bullish. It was found that 75.5% of Benzinga followers think Ethereum looks more bullish while 24.5% think the Bitcoin chart looks more bullish.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Asset That Surged More Than 8,600,000% This Year Now Listed on Coinbase

Coinbase is continuing its recent spree of listing new crypto assets by adding support for a popular Dogecoin (DOGE) copycat. The exchange’s newest addition is Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme token that aims to be an Ethereum-based alternative to DOGE. The 47th-ranked asset by market cap was trading at $0.00000000008...
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Android#Ftm#Ios
Benzinga

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Bitcoin, a Goldman Sachs ETF, Nike And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the threats and opportunities as currencies go digital. Other featured articles discuss the race for a COVID-19 pill, why big U.S. companies will be ramping up dividends and buybacks, and the obstacles and challenges for the solar sector. Also, see the prospects for mining...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Consolidates Into Bullish Pattern: What's Next For The Crypto?

On Friday Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was consolidating the bullish break up from a descending trendline Benzinga called out. The apex cryptocurrency has been working to erase losses from a flash crash brought on the day El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The Bitcoin Chart: In its consolidation Bitcoin has...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Nasdaq Teetering On The Edge Into Quad Witching

Equities bounced yesterday after weeks of sideways-to-downward price action, with Nasdaq-100 futures up 0.77% after bulls held the line near the 21-day Exponential Moving Average at about 15,390. However, the tech-focused index failed to close above the lower end of its previous range near 15,520 for the third day in a row, while many commonly followed technical indicators such as the MACD and Parabolic SAR are reflecting more bearish sentiment. Bulls need to push prices up about 1.3% to crack the ceiling for fresh all-time highs. If the bears take hold, the day’s major test will once again be the 21-day EMA. From there, it will be important to see whether the /NQ holds at its previous highs near 15,145 – especially because the 50-day Simple Moving Average is just below, so a breach of these two levels could spell further downside. Keep in mind as well that Friday’s Quadruple Witching could spell heightened volatility as the September contracts for the /NQ and the three other major equity indices expire.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Uniswap's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap’s (CRYPTO: UNI) price rose 7.15% to $25.84. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 11.0% gain, moving from $22.95 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $44.92. The chart below...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chainlink Rises More Than 9% In 24 hours

Chainlink's (CRYPTO: LINK) price has increased 9.22% over the past 24 hours to $29.35. Over the past week, LINK has experienced an uptick of over 5.0%, moving from $28.15 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $52.7. The chart below compares the price...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Binance's BNB Decreases More Than 12% Within 24 hours

Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price has decreased 12.0% over the past 24 hours to $413.62, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -14.0%, moving from $480.52 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ethereum Classic Tumbles More Than 21% Within 24 hours

Ethereum Classic’s price has decreased 21.98% over the past 24 hours to $57.55, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -4.0%, moving from $63.29 to its current price. The chart below compares the price. Ethereum Classic’s price has decreased 21.98% over the past 24 hours to $57.55, continuing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Crypto Has Gained Almost 7,000% in 2021. Should You Buy?

Find out why Fantom has posted significant gains this year. Smart contract cryptocurrency Fantom (FTM) has gained almost 7,000% since the start of this year -- even more than the popular crypto Dogecoin (DOGE). Fantom reached an all-time high of $1.93 on Sept. 9, according to CoinMarketCap data. At that point, if you'd have bought $1,000 of Fantom on January 1, it would have been worth almost $100,000.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into Upstart Holdings's Biggest Options Trades For Today

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on (Upstart Holdings: UPST). And retail traders should know. Looking at options activity for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) we detected 11 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63.64% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $307,317 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $3,898,182.
STOCKS
Reuters

Theater chain AMC to accept other cryptocurrencies along with bitcoin

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) boss Adam Aron said the theater chain would accept ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin alongside bitcoin for ticket purchases, as cryptocurrencies gain acceptance among mainstream investors and companies. "Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Why Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Going Up and How High Can It Go?

The crypto markets have been slowly gaining their footing after the rout they faced due to the China-led crackdown. Bitcoin has reclaimed the $47,000 level, while Ethereum-based DeFi tokens are also surging. Amid this broader crypto market recovery, altcoins are also surging. Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) are some of these tokens.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1.2B of ETH Disappeared From Exchanges Yesterday — Or Did It?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on-chain metrics are painting a rather bullish picture as exchanges hold less and less of the coin's supply. What Happened: According to a Thursday tweet by on-chain data firm IntoTheBlock, the net amount of Ether leaving centralized cryptocurrency exchanges just hit a new record of more than $1.2 billion on Sept 15. The last time this metric reached over $1 billion, Ethereum's price increased by 60% within 30 days.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy