CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Epic Scores Major Legal Victory: Judge Rules Apple Must Allow Alternate In-App Payments

By Brandon Hill
Hot Hardware
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite developer Epic Games filed lawsuits against Apple and Google last year to force changes in how both companies control the method of payment within their respective app stores. Epic claimed at the time that it wasn't just taking this course of action for its sake but also for smaller developers forced to hand over a significant portion of their in-app revenue to Apple/Google.

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Critics warn of Apple, Google 'chokepoint' repression

The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections, critics of Apple and Google said Friday. "As long as Apple maintains a stranglehold over what software millions of people (use)... the App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and crackdowns on dissent," said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China sets up platform to police gaming firm violations

Chinese regulators have set up a platform that allows the public to report on gaming companies they believe are violating restrictions on online game times for children.China’s National Press and Publication Administration set up the platform. It enables holders of Chinese ID cards to report violations and furnish proof, effectively giving the public the power to police gaming firms such as Tencent and NetEase.This follows China’s decision to impose the time limits of just three hours a week for minors to combat internet games addiction in children. Gaming companies are expected to enforce the limit of 1 hour of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Apple Watch series 7: When can you pre-order the new wearable in the UK?

Apple held one of its famous product launch events on September 14, where it announced the new iPhone 13, as well as its latest smartwatch, called the Watch series 7.The event, broadcast from Apple’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, is called California Streaming and comes a year after the launch of the iPhone 12 and Watch series 6.Apple unveiled a totally new design for its Watch, featuring a vastly bigger screen, 40 per cent thinner borders on the edge of the display, as well as an improved display so it can be brighter while indoors.There’s also the introduction of...
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

Apple Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All of Its Devices

From our computers to our smartphones, our devices hold a treasure trove of sensitive information. Still, we can be negligent with that precious data, whether we're accidentally leaving our iPhones sitting somewhere or clicking a suspicious link on our computers. Now, Apple is reckoning with a new security flaw that can affect all devices without any apparent error on the user's part—and there's only one way to fix it or risk getting hacked. Read on to find out what Apple is warning users to do to all their devices immediately.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Apple Google#Court#The App Store#Epic Games#Apple 30 Percent#Ios
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
eMarketer

Apple must allow other in-app purchases after legal tussle with Epic

The news: California District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a permanent injunction in the Epic v. Apple case relaxing Apple’s App Store rules, per The Verge. Apple can no longer prohibit certain in-app purchases, and iOS apps must be allowed to direct users to payment options beyond the App Store. The injunction will take effect in 90 days unless enjoined by a higher court.
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

NVIDIA Downplays Massive GeForce NOW Game Database Leak As Pure Speculation

Is the PlayStation exclusive God of War definitely headed to PC? For a brief moment, it seemed as though a GeForce NOW database leak essentially confirmed it would be headed to another platform, but not so fast—according to NVIDIA, yes, the leak is legitimate, but no, the games listed are not necessarily bound for the PC after all.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Hot Hardware

Here's When Google Is Tipped To Launch Android 12 To The Public

Just a few days ago, Google released its Android 12 Beta 5 build with Pixel 5a support, and as we commented at the time, a final build is now only weeks away. How many weeks, exactly? Google has not given any official indication, but if a leaked document is anything to go by, Android 12's AOSP (Android Open Source Project) source code will land on the public's lab on Monday, October 4.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple vs Epic: Apple ordered to allow alternative forms of in-app purchase

The year-long Apple versus Epic case instituted at a California court has been concluded with the Judge making a couple of important rulings. Judge Yvonne G. Rogers has issued a permanent injunction that restricts Apple from enforcing some of its previous restrictions as it relates to in-app purchases in the App Store.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

In-app purchases could soon become CHEAPER for Apple users after judge orders tech giant to loosen payment restrictions in legal battle with Epic Games - but Fortnite STILL wont return to iPhones and iPads

In-app purchases could soon become cheaper for Apple users after a California judge ordered the tech giant to loosen payment restrictions inside apps hosted on iPhones and iPads. Until now, Apple has made app developers hand over a 30 percent cut of any income that is made from in-app purchases....
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Apple must allow in-app purchases and Epic Games owes millions

A ruling was reached today in an Epic Games vs Apple court case and legal battle that effectively started back in August of 2020. Apple is likely to appeal the part of the decision that’d otherwise allow additional permissions for iOS app developers. For now, the ruling is that app developers will not be prohibited from adding purchasing mechanisms in their apps.
VIDEO GAMES
Cult of Mac

Judge orders huge App Store change in Epic v. Apple ruling

Apple has been ordered by a federal judge to allow iPhone software developers to point customers to their own websites to make in-app purchases. Previously, Apple required all these transactions to happen through its payment system. The change will prevent the iPhone-maker from collecting 15% to 30% of the revenue from transactions that go through developers’ direct payment systems.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy