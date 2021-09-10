Epic Scores Major Legal Victory: Judge Rules Apple Must Allow Alternate In-App Payments
Fortnite developer Epic Games filed lawsuits against Apple and Google last year to force changes in how both companies control the method of payment within their respective app stores. Epic claimed at the time that it wasn't just taking this course of action for its sake but also for smaller developers forced to hand over a significant portion of their in-app revenue to Apple/Google.hothardware.com
