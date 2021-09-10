CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B’s firstborn Kulture heads to her first day of school after welcoming a baby brother

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4al61T_0bsKgwrU00
Cardi B’s firstborn Kulture heads to her first day of school after welcoming a baby brother “KK first day”

It’s been a busy week for the Cephus family!

Shortly after Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together, their firstborn, 3-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus, is headed to her first day of school.

In honor of the special occasion, the Migos rapper posted a sweet snap of the school send off, showing his little one giving him a kiss on the cheek and she holds onto her adorable Disney princess rolling backpack. The father of five--who also has Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, Kalea, 6 from previous relationships--was holding up an umbrella to keep both him and Kulture dry.

He kept his IG caption simple, writing, “KK first day.”

On Friday, Cardi took to Instagram to show off her daughter’s stylish outfit for the second day of school, posting two adorable pics from Kulture’s Instagram account.

“My second day of school 💕📚,” she wrote in her caption. In the pics, the 3-year-old was wearing a denim jacket and dark pants along with a pair of white sneakers. She was also carrying a Frozen lunchbox.

While it seems like Cardi is the one who posted the snaps to Kulture’s IG, she hasn’t been active on her own Instagram over the past few days since welcoming her second child, a boy, on September 4.

While the couple hasn’t announced the name of their little one just yet, the former Love & Hip Hop star did share a sweet picture from the hospital bed to announce the birth of their bundle of joy. The picture shows her and Offset looking down lovingly at their newest baby swaddled in a blue blanket, with the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper rocking a blue button up to welcome his son.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement following his birth. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can‘t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi first announced that she was pregnant while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards back in June. After the trio finished “Straightenin,” the rapper joined the group for “Type S---.” At the time, she appeared onstage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, which featured a sheer panel in the abdomen that exposed her growing baby bump.

Now, just three months later, their little one is here.

Comments / 26

Victoria maaane
8d ago

I love how she has her dressed like a normal kid and not extra like all the other famous people

Reply(1)
16
Monica P
8d ago

have a healthy, safe, and blessed school year Offsets children in Jesus holy name, amen

Reply
6
Patty Roberts
8d ago

Call me a downer but so much more important things going on in this world to have a newsbreak story on this!

Reply(4)
6
