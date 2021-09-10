Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer to stay on administrative leave through end of season, playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, ESPN's Jeff Passan explained that Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer likely wouldn't pitch again until 2022 at the earliest as the 30-year-old continues to face disturbing allegations of sexual assault.

Bauer's paid administrative leave was extended another seven days by MLB and the MLB Players Association last Friday, and MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner is expected to remain on leave through the end of the regular season, the playoffs and the World Series.

"With things in a holding pattern, time short, and (Bauer) understanding it’s better not to be a distraction for the Dodgers, he is prepared to wait til 2022," Heyman tweeted.

Shortly after, ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed Bauer's season is officially over:

Bauer hasn't made a start since June 28 and was first placed on leave back on July 2 and before the All-Star break. On Aug. 27, the City of Pasadena Police Department turned the criminal case against the right-hander over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Because the investigation lasted several months, it's thought Bauer won't know if he'll face any charges related to the alleged incidents until some point this fall at the earliest.

Bauer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said all sexual encounters with the woman in the case were "wholly consensual."

Passan noted MLB could ultimately hand Bauer a one- or two-year suspension following the league's investigation into the matter even if he isn't formally charged. Obviously, his future as an active MLB player is unknown until further notice.