CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer to stay on administrative leave through end of season, playoffs

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLNHT_0bsKgFLb00
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, ESPN's Jeff Passan explained that Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer likely wouldn't pitch again until 2022 at the earliest as the 30-year-old continues to face disturbing allegations of sexual assault.

Bauer's paid administrative leave was extended another seven days by MLB and the MLB Players Association last Friday, and MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner is expected to remain on leave through the end of the regular season, the playoffs and the World Series.

"With things in a holding pattern, time short, and (Bauer) understanding it’s better not to be a distraction for the Dodgers, he is prepared to wait til 2022," Heyman tweeted.

Shortly after, ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed Bauer's season is officially over:

Bauer hasn't made a start since June 28 and was first placed on leave back on July 2 and before the All-Star break. On Aug. 27, the City of Pasadena Police Department turned the criminal case against the right-hander over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Because the investigation lasted several months, it's thought Bauer won't know if he'll face any charges related to the alleged incidents until some point this fall at the earliest.

Bauer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said all sexual encounters with the woman in the case were "wholly consensual."

Passan noted MLB could ultimately hand Bauer a one- or two-year suspension following the league's investigation into the matter even if he isn't formally charged. Obviously, his future as an active MLB player is unknown until further notice.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Mike Wright, Tony La Russa suspended for Shohei Ohtani plunking

Mike Wright and Tony La Russa were suspended on Saturday for an incident on Thursday during which Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch. Ohtani was batting in the ninth inning of his Los Angeles Angels’ 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Wright missed badly on a few offerings, including one pitch near Ohtani, before plunking the Angels slugger in the leg.
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Manny Machado confronts Fernando Tatis Jr. in Padres dugout

Manny Machado confronted Fernando Tatis Jr. in the dugout during the fifth inning of the Padres’ 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Tatis struck out looking to start the top of the fifth with his team leading 2-0. He was upset with the strike three call and complained about it. Padres manager Jayce Tingler argued about the call and was ejected.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Jon Heyman
Island Packet Online

Who is the ‘most hated’ MLB team? Twitter map reveals the one fans despise the most

Thanks to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now closing in on the San Francisco Giants stronghold in the National League West. While this is happy dance-news for fans of the Dodgers, fans of other teams across the country appear to be scowling at the defending World Series champs, and one map proves it, multiple outlets including NBC 4 report.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Mlbpa#Jonheyman
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: ‘I Don’t Know’ If Trevor Bauer Will Pitch For Dodgers Again

After eight instances of Trevor Bauer having his administrative leave extended by one week at a time, it was agreed to by Major League Baseball and the Players Association that the right-hander would not pitch again for the Los Angeles Dodgers this year. Although such an agreement had long been...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Discusses What He Feels is Ailing Cody Bellinger

The Dodgers have had an up and down season this year, but no one has had it quite as bad as Cody Bellinger. For whatever reason, the former MVP has had a tough time at the plate all season long, carrying a .158 batting average into their series against the Padres this weekend. This obviously isn’t how anyone expected his year to go, but no one has been able to pinpoint a reason for the drastic change in production.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Trevor Bauer’s Season is Over

Although he reportedly intends to keep on fighting to clear his name, Los Angeles Dodgers righty Trevor Bauer’s MLB season is over. While the league and criminal authorities continue to investigate allegations of sexual and physical abuse against Bauer, there has been yet another agreement to extend Bauer’s administrative leave from the game. This extension goes through the end of the regular season and also the postseason:
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Would Dodgers Really Non-Tender Cody Bellinger? Insider Discusses Possibility & LA’s Plans For Belli

For most teams, Cody Bellinger would certainly be a non-tender candidate after struggling for most of the 2021 season, but would the Dodgers seriously consider non-tendering him in the offseason? We discuss LA’s plans for Cody Bellinger and if there’s still time for him to find his swing and have an impact this season. Plus, MLB insider Jon Morosi discusses the possibility of the Dodgers non-tendering the former MVP.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Channel

Bauer won't pitch again this season, leave extended by MLB

(AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season. Major League Baseball and the players’ association extended his administrative leave through the end of the World Series. The decision had been expected, given that Bauer had not pitched since June 29 and was running...
MLB
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MLB, union agree Trevor Bauer won't return to Dodgers in '21

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not rejoin his team this season as the investigation continues into allegations of sexual assault. On Friday, Major League Baseball and the players association agreed to extend his paid, administrative leave through the end of the World Series. Bauer last pitched for the...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer’s Season is Over, What are LA’s Options With his Contract, Will He Opt Out?

Trevor Bauer, Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball Players Association, sports season. Yesterday, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to extend Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave through the remainder of the 2021 season and the postseason. Bauer made his last start for LA back on July 28th and has been away from the team since MLB opened their investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the reigning Cy Young Award Winner on July 2.
MLB
The Spun

MLB, MLBPA Reportedly Make Final Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer’s season has reportedly come to an end. Bauer, 30, last pitched on June 28. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA placed the Dodgers’ star pitcher on administrative leave that week because of disturbing assault allegations filed against Bauer. The administrative leave has been extended each week until now.
MLB
The Big Lead

The Dodgers Paid Trevor Bauer $38 Million For 17 Starts in 2021

Trevor Bauer's season is over, as Major League Baseball extended his administrative leave through the end of the season, including the playoffs. He won't pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers again in 2021as MLB continues the investigation into allegations of sexual assault levied against him. He's still being paid a ton of money despite not playing.
MLB
Sportico

Dodgers Aim to Revive Kershaw With Bauer Out for Playoff Run

Max Scherzer was nearly perfect for the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday. With his nine strikeouts of the San Diego Padres in an 8-0 victory at Dodger Stadium, he became the 19th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach the 3,000 whiff plateau. He needed six and is now sitting at 3,003. Next up, Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium for the first time since July 3, finally recovered from a sore left forearm. Trevor Bauer won’t pitch again for the Dodgers this year in the midst of...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy