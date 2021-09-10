CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Performing Arts, other venues require vaccinations, masks

By Steve Rogers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky Performing Arts, with support from Kentucky Opera, Louisville Ballet, Louisville Orchestra, PNC Broadway in Louisville, and StageOne Family Theatre, has announced guests attending indoor performances at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, the Brown Theatre, and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

