CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Relief and Recovery: Helping People Affected by Hurricane Ida

By Melanie Warner Spencer
myneworleans.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Louisiana, especially Down the Bayou, is in extreme need of relief and recovery aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. So instead of the usual pithy Bon Vivant fodder, today’s post is dedicated to people and organizations with boots on the ground helping in real time. There are so many worthwhile individuals and entities helping in the affected areas, so please feel free to donate to your favorite if you can help. But if you aren’t sure where to donate, here’s a list to get you started, including a summary (mostly from each organization’s website or donation page) of the group’s mission or group it supports.

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Houma, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés

Comments / 0

Community Policy