CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Malignant Ending Explained: Taking A Closer Look At Gabriel In The New James Wan Horror Movie

By Eric Eisenberg
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Malignant. If you have not yet seen the film, continue reading at your own risk!. James Wan has been consistently scaring and surprising audiences ever since the start of his career. It all began when Tobin Bell’s presumed-dead John Kramer got up off the bathroom floor at the end of Saw, and since then the director has impressed us with big shocks at the end of films like Dead Silence, Insidious, and The Conjuring 2. It’s become a part of what we expect from Wan’s work – though even that expectation wasn’t enough to totally prepare us for what unfolds in the third act of his latest movie, Malignant.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maddie Hasson
Person
James Wan
Person
Tobin Bell
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

X-Men Star Jessica Chastain Didn’t Learn Something Very Important About Her Character Until She Watched Dark Phoenix

In 2019, the main X-Men film series at then-20th Century Fox concluded with Dark Phoenix, which followed nearly 20 years after the first X-Men movie came out. This story featured Jessica Chastain as Vuk, the leader of the shapeshifting D’Bari who was intent on destroying the Phoenix entity within Jean Grey. But as it turns out, Chastain was missing a key piece of information about her character during the filming of Dark Phoenix, and didn’t learn it until the movie came out: the name.
MOVIES
IndieWire

How to Watch James Wan’s Horror Film ‘Malignant’ for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Malignant,” James Wan’s (“Saw,” “The Conjuring,” and “Insidious”) latest horror offering, scared its way into theaters on Friday, but for those of you who want to watch from home, the film is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Annabelle Wallis (“The Loudest Voice,” “The Mummy”) stars in the spooky movie about a woman who discovers that her debilitating dreams are terrifying realities. Rounding out the cast...
MOVIES
imdb.com

5 Horror Movies To Stream If You Loved Malignant

James Wan is back in the horror game. Carrying his "Aquaman" clout straight into the bonkers genre project that he's seemingly always longed to do, the "Insidious" director has returned to the horror game with a big swing in the form of "Malignant." In a chat with Bloody Disgusting, Wan credits a handful of Italian and horror-centric directors, calling his latest "my version of a Giallo." He applies an apt metaphor to elaborate:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malignancy#Horror Film#Malignant#Paralysis#Det
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Explains Why Tom Cruise Made A Training Program And Put Actors In The Air

Special effects have come a long way. From intricate clay stop-motion to the photorealistic CGI animation in such franchises as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a director would be hard-pressed to find anything they couldn’t digitally replicate. Well, almost anything. In order for the actors to properly fly fighter jets in the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick, star Tom Cruise developed an intensive training program to launch his co-stars sky high.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Watch ‘Malignant’ 2021 Streaming Online Free at Home: How To Watch New Horror Movies Full HD Anywhere?

The latest horror film directed by James Wan (the Conjuring franchise) is being offered on HBO Max for a limited time coinciding with its theatrical release, but it would be advisable to catch it in a theater. Not so much because it demands to be seen on the big screen, but rather so you can join in on the rollicking laughter of your fellow moviegoers.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Wan Explains Jason Momoa’s New Aquaman 2 Stealth Suit

Any major production that goes in front of cameras is bound to become a victim of grainy set photos being leaked online, something the DCEU has been regularly countering by offering official looks at the franchise’s biggest projects just weeks after shooting commences. Matt Reeves dropped a surprise trailer for...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

8 '90s Action Movie Remakes I'd Like To See Happen

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A lot of the best action movies (in my opinion) that I can think of, came out in the 1990s, such as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Michael Mann’s Heat, and Speed, just to name a few. However, I also believe that the decade is littered with films that, while still enjoyable to many action junkies, missed the mark of what they could have been due to egregiously cliche-ridden camp, or could be ready for a reintroduction to the mainstream for a new generation of moviegoers. The following are the ‘90s action movies I believe are most deserving of a revisit, starting with the first of a few Sylvester Stallone classics on our list.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Kiefer Sutherland’s The Lost Boys Is Getting A Remake With A Knives Out Star And More

Since its release in 1987, The Lost Boys has endured as a classic in the horror-comedy genre, and it also played a big role in boosting the careers of actors like 24’s Kiefer Sutherland and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’s Alex Winter. In recent years, there were plans to revive the property as a TV series for The CW, but that ended up being scrapped. Now word’s come in that The Lost Boys will instead be remade for the big screen instead, and there’s already some talent attached, including Knives Out’s Jaeden Martell.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: James Wan Reveals Ocean Master's Shocking New Look in DCEU Sequel

We already saw Arthur Curry's new suit in the first photos from Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. However, it looks like another character is also in for a major change. James Wan has shared the first look at Patrick Wilson's Orm and it looks like the aspiring Ocean Master has gone through a lot.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy