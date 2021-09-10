Malignant Ending Explained: Taking A Closer Look At Gabriel In The New James Wan Horror Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A lot of the best action movies (in my opinion) that I can think of, came out in the 1990s, such as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Michael Mann’s Heat, and Speed, just to name a few. However, I also believe that the decade is littered with films that, while still enjoyable to many action junkies, missed the mark of what they could have been due to egregiously cliche-ridden camp, or could be ready for a reintroduction to the mainstream for a new generation of moviegoers. The following are the ‘90s action movies I believe are most deserving of a revisit, starting with the first of a few Sylvester Stallone classics on our list.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO