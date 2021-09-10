CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How Jam Master Jay’s Best Friend Serves Underprivileged Youth With Help From Adidas and the Milwaukee Bucks

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMFty_0bsKeVIP00

Ten years ago, Eric “Shake” James — who owns several Milwaukee-area sneaker stores — was looking for a way to honor his best friend, the late Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell of Run-DMC. For inspiration, the storeowner recalled times on tour with the hip-hop icon.

“Back in the day, we used to get shipped all these boxes with Adidas in them. We would get massive amounts of T-shirts, tracksuits, Superstars. For a while, we would just leave them in the hotel rooms for housekeeping,” James explained. “One day, Jay was like, ‘We’re taking them back to New York.’ And when we would come off tour we’d pull up in Hollis, [Queens], and give it all away.”

With this in mind, James launched the Jam Master Jay Back to School Bash in 2011, an annual event with an aim to help underprivileged kids in his hometown of Milwaukee who were heading back to school.

Over the years, he couldn’t have found more fitting partners.

For starters, Adidas — the brand that became synonymous with Mizell and Run-DMC after the group’s 1986 hit “My Adidas” — has provided the shoes and more since its inception. And the Milwaukee Bucks have helped align James with local nonprofits, also bringing barbers and food vendors to the event, as well as the team’s cheerleaders and the Rim Rockers acrobatic trampoline dunk team for entertainment.

For its 10th year, James will host the event on Sept. 26 in Milwaukee’s famed Deer District, where Bucks fans recently celebrated the team’s 2021 NBA Finals win .

James said with COVID-19 still present, extra precautions are being taken to ensure everyone’s health and safety, such as setting up times for kids and parents to move from station to station to get the full experience. The storeowner also said locals who want to volunteer can do so by contacting him via Instagram.

James recalled that at the first bash, 50 pairs of shoes were given away. Now for the event’s 10th year, the goal is to hand out 1,000 pairs of shoes, as well as socks, bookbags and masks.

“Jay had a unique love affair with Milwaukee — he really liked it out here a lot. If Jay was here, we would probably be doing this anyway,” James said. “This is one of those cities that needs a lot of help. A lot of parents don’t have the resources to send their kids to school the right way. This is about having a fresh pair of kicks, a nice haircut, all of the school supplies you need to give them a better chance in school, to get better grades and help them find their path in life.”

But the Jam Master Jay Back to School Bash isn’t the storeowner’s only recent effort to help Milwaukee youth.

Having owned and operated his first store, Clicks , since 2014 and launched his second, Sneex, in 2017, the entrepreneur opened the doors to Black Market in March. But this latest venture is a bit different than his prior two.

Black Market is located at 1935 West Hampton Ave. in Milwaukee, a neighborhood he said lacks resources and is in need of some help. “W hen we started doing the buildout, putting the roof on and fixing everything, all of my friends were saying, ‘You’re crazy to put a store right there,'” James said.

The product inside Black Market, according to James, is from brands locals are interested in, such as Mitchell & Ness, Billionaire Boys Club, Pleasures and Adidas, which includes select Yeezy styles.

However, what really makes the new store special is its purpose-driven mission — and its neighbor.

“Black Market was not on my radar,” said James. “I own the building, there was a barbershop, but the barbershop closed down, so the building was just sitting there. And then the George Floyd thing happened, which just touched me different. I started seeing all these brands pledge $200 or $300 [million] on like things in the community, but I was already doing it. I was already doing scholarships and adopting families and turkey drives and giving out free food.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘I need to be in the community more.’ I decided I’m going to put a store in the building — but it’s not only going to be a store. I also wanted to provide resources for the community. I put Black Market on one side of the building, and on the other side is a community center called Study Hall.”

The addition of Study Hall was a direct result of the lack of resources within the community for young people to succeed.

“At the time, kids were at home for school and some didn’t have Wi-Fi. I was like, ‘How can they go to school if they don’t have Wi-Fi in their home?’ And some kids didn’t even have a Chromebook to do the work from home. It’s like the game is rigged,” James said.

To help solve this problem, James filled Study Hall with desks, Chromebooks, a printer, a sofa and access to free Wi-Fi, so kids can schedule time to do their schoolwork. Also, he equipped the space with a refrigerator stocked with water and healthy snacks.

What’s more, James said they provide 100 free haircuts every three weeks in the building, and have done community activations such as barbecues for both Black History Month and Juneteenth.

Although the Black Market store has become popular with locals, the Study Hall portion of the building has taken on a life of its own.

“A couple of teachers started reaching out and said they will volunteer their time to do tutoring, so we started doing tutoring in there,” James said. “One of my friends, he’s got a restaurant, he said he wants to do a culinary class to show kids some quick meals they can come home and whip up, so they don’t have to eat fried chicken and Cheetos and things like that. And my banker was like, ‘I want to come talk to kids about the importance of credit and bank accounts.'”

He continued, “Now, Study Hall is more popular than the store.”

Looking ahead, James said he plans to expand the building onto an unoccupied plot of land behind the store, specifically to grow the Study Hall portion. This expansion will not only allow for more kids to come in at a time, but also offer the space to add a small kitchen to cook and serve meals locally.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Drake’s Nike NOCTA Golf Collection Arrives Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Drake has a new apparel collection releasing soon under his new NOCTA sub-label created in partnership...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals at the MTV VMAs 2021

Celebrities, including Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Tinashe hit the MTV VMAs 2021 red carpet in New York. JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jam Master Jay
Person
James
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Regrading the questionable Nikola Mirotic trade

Any contending team worth their salt will try to add a piece at the trade deadline to help bolster their chances in a deep playoff run. The Milwaukee Bucks have been seen as contenders for three seasons now (the entirety of the Mike Budenholzer Era) and have made an addition in each of those three seasons, whether it be via trade or in the buyout market.
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Milwaukee Bucks News

The NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks made a big hire, bringing on Lisa Byington as the franchise’s new play-by-play announcer. The move is a historic one. Byington will be the first woman to serve as a play-by-play voice for a major men’s professional sports team, per the Bucks announcement. It is yet another milestone for Byington, who became the first woman to call a men’s NCAA Tournament game earlier this year.
NBA
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: How they extended their championship window

Jul 17, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports. One of the feelings Milwaukee Bucks fans have been going through since watching their team win the championship is something that’s not uncommon to any fanbase. How can we do this again? It’s a feeling that was shared almost immediately by Giannis Antetokounmpo in his post-championship interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews when he said he wanted to do it again.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Market#Run Dmc#School Bash#The Milwaukee Bucks#Rim#Clicks#Buildout#Mitchell Ness#Boys Club#Yeezy
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Regrading the superb Bryn Forbes signing from 2020

Desperately needing to shore up their shooting last offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks came to an agreement with Bryn Forbes in free agency. Considering Forbes had established himself as a reputable outside shooter throughout his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, and the Bucks were hoping he could continue that trend. Inking the guard to a two-year deal worth $4.7 million, with the second year being a player option, it looked like general manager Jon Horst may have stumbled upon a hidden gem in free agency.
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Regrading the Pat Connaughton signing in 2018

One of the biggest ways championship teams stay on top and keep their championship windows open for as long as possible is by finding hidden gems that they can sign for below what they should be making. One such signing that didn’t look that way initially was the Milwaukee Bucks signing of Pat Connaughton in the summer of 2018.
NBA
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks Ranking the Roster - Introduction

Would you believe the first Milwaukee Bucks preseason game is less than a month away? While I could go a lifetime reliving the highlights from last year’s magical postseason run, it’s time to turn our sights towards the team’s mission to repeat. With the offseason practically over and training camp opening this month, it’s time to reboot one of the time-honored traditions at Brew Hoop: Ranking the Roster.
NBA
chatsports.com

Encore, Encore! The Milwaukee Bucks and Goals for Next Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are still the reigning NBA champions. That phrase doesn’t get old, and it won’t go away until the Bucks are no longer able to defend their title next season. But there are a number of threats to that defense, and it’s no sure thing that Milwaukee will claim the name “NBA champion” for a second year running. The Bucks were, for most of last season, at a crossroads, standing at the intersection between “Championship or Bust.” They took the right turns to get where they wanted to go...and in the words of Giannis Antetokounmpo: “.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Analyzing the signing of guard Tremont Waters

The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t quite done tinkering with their roster, adding a player with an eye for the future. On Tuesday night, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Bucks signed guard Tremont Waters to a training camp contract. Waters is a 23-year-old point guard who has spent his short...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Revisiting Donte DiVincenzo’s lofty 2020-21 goals

Donte DiVincenzo had a massive chip on his shoulder entering the 2020-21 NBA season, which was also his fourth with the Milwaukee Bucks. The team had essentially traded him away to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade for guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, bringing in his replacement. However, as everyone knows, the deal eventually fell through and DiVincenzo would awkwardly return to the Bucks, who promoted him with a spot in the starting lineup the following season.
NBA
bizjournals

Milwaukee Bucks will have a presence at Ryder Cup

When the 43rd Ryder Cup takes place at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin sports fans will not only experience the state hosting the largest golf event in the world, but also see some of the presence of another global sports brand, the Milwaukee Bucks. DJ Shawna, known for hyping up...
KOHLER, WI
nbc15.com

Milwaukee Bucks announce Lisa Byington as team’s new TV play-by-play announcer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that Lisa Byington is the team’s new television play-by-play announcer for games on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Byington becomes the first female full-time play-by-play announcer for a major men’s professional sports team. “I am honored, humbled, and beyond excited for this opportunity...
NBA
Roanoke Times

Ex-Hokie Justin Robinson joining Milwaukee Bucks

Former Virginia Tech point guard Justin Robinson has agreed to a two-way contract with the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic reported Sunday. A two-way contract means Milwaukee can shuffle Robinson back and forth between the Bucks and Milwaukee's NBA G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, without losing him to another squad.
NBA
The Spun

Milwaukee Bucks Announce Historic Announcing Hire

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced a historic hire regarding their play-by-play broadcaster for the 2021-22 season. The Bucks named Lisa Byington as their play-by-play broadcaster for games on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Byington is the first female full-time TV play-by-play announcer for a major men’s professional sports team. Peter Feigin,...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Top 6 best moments from team’s triumphant title run

For the first time in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions, which still feels utterly unreal to think about. Throughout the 23 games that the Bucks played in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, they felt just about every emotion in the book. There was sorrow, tragedy, hopelessness, but also times where there was hope, potential, and ultimately, the utmost joy as they hoised the Larry O’Brien trophy for the first time since 1971, having snapped the long-awaited drought. It was an eventful stretch that will never be forgotten, and fans certainly have their share of memories from the run. Winning the title in six games, here are the six best moments from Milwaukee’s title run.
NBA
Footwear News

Footwear News

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy