Jacksonville Jaguars would be smart to extend these 3 players’ contracts

The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially in the middle of game week. The Week 1 road opener against the Houston Texans is just four days away, with Urban Meyer and the Jaguars taking to the practice field on Wednesday to prepare for the first test of the season, and the first test of the Meyer era. It is also the first chance for Meyer to put the Jaguars ahead of the pack in the AFC South, even if he hasn't put his own focus there yet.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO