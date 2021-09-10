CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars would be smart to extend these 3 players’ contracts

By Carlos Sanchez
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside linebacker T.J. Watt deserved to be paid like the elite player he is. That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see him agree to a four-year contract extension worth $112 million with $80 million guaranteed. Keep in mind that it’s never good business to try to squeeze your top players. Look at how things played out for the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott. The Boys thought they could talk the two-time Pro Bowler into taking less money but ended up caving and paying retail for his services.

blackandteal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Watson inactive as expected for Texans' opener against Jacksonville Jaguars

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Deshaun Watson was inactive as expected for Houston’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and the reason was listed as not injury-related/personal matter. Coach David Culley said early in the week that Watson would not play and named Tyrod Taylor the team’s starting quarterback. Watson’s...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 realistic expectations for TE Jacob Hollister in 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed tight end Jacob Hollister less than two weeks before the start of the season opener. Here are three realistic expectations for him in 2021. The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t give their tight end room as much attention as others this offseason. Instead of pursuing the best free agents or investing an early-round selection in the position, the team’s brass signed Chris Manhertz and drafted Luke Farrell in Round 5.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Big Cat Country

Big Cat Country Q&A: Submit your Jacksonville Jaguars questions

The Jacksonville Jaguars are days away from facing the Houston Texans in their Week 1 season opener, and the Big Cat Country Q&A is here to answer all your questions, concerns, and hate mail. Every week during the season (hopefully) we’ll be asking you for questions and then answering them...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars can still add reinforcements to O-Line

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to get to Week 1 of the 2021 regular season with the best possible roster. Even after trimming down their roster to 53-man, they are still making adjustments, signing Jacob Hollister just a few days ago to fortify their tight end room. They shouldn’t stop there and should consider adding some reinforcements to the offensive line.
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Texans: 5 Questions Facing Jacksonville Ahead of Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially in the middle of game week. The Week 1 road opener against the Houston Texans is just four days away, with Urban Meyer and the Jaguars taking to the practice field on Wednesday to prepare for the first test of the season, and the first test of the Meyer era. It is also the first chance for Meyer to put the Jaguars ahead of the pack in the AFC South, even if he hasn't put his own focus there yet.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 Season Preview: Can Lawrence live up to the hype?

There aren’t too many NFL franchises in 2021 that have a more fascinating season preview than the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have a new head coach that’s both legendary and infamous. They signed a former quarterback and minor league baseball player to play tight end. And the Jaguars hired a strength coach that resigned less than two days later. Furthermore, Jacksonville drafted one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in the past 30 years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Pro Bowler#The Pittsburgh Steelers
blackandteal.com

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston: Tyrod Taylor plus 9 Texans to watch

The Jacksonville Jaguars cleaned house this offseason, making changes to the coaching staff, the front office, and more importantly, the roster. Gone are head coach Doug Marrone and general manager David Caldwell and Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke were brought in to take their place, respectively. Caldwell and Meyer have...
NFL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs. Texans: 3 things Jacksonville must do to win

Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox—you can sign up for the newsletter here. We’re a local, independent insurance agency right here in Duval providing everything from homeowners policies to risk management services that help you grow your business. Bang it...
NFL
247Sports

Reuben Foster to work out for Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer

Former first-round draft pick and Alabama Crimson Tide star Reuben Foster will work out today with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foster was the No. 31 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. After two seasons with the 49ers, Foster was released in the middle of the 2018 season. Washington...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars considered pursuing QB Tyrod Taylor in free agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the regulars season. Ahead of the matchup, head coach Urban Meyer had a sitdown with the local media and discussed several topics, including the selection of the team captains and the preparation for the season opener. Meyer once again praised Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor, whom he’s described as a dual-threat. Moreover, he noted that the team’s brass considered signing him in free agency.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Florida Times-Union

Packers vs. Saints: Marcedes Lewis makes a return to Jacksonville -- but not against the Jaguars

Marcedes Lewis is from Long Beach, Calif., went to UCLA and continues to live there during the NFL off-season. His football home for the past four seasons has been Green Bay. But Lewis said he has fond memories of the 12 seasons he spent in Jacksonville as an under-appreciated tight end, typecast as a blocker but surfacing at unexpected moments as a red-zone weapon or downfield.
NFL
blackandteal.com

Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark’s return gives Jaguars offense a boost

One look at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury report will show that they’re in good shape ahead of their Week 1 matchup versus the Houston Texans. Head coach Urban Meyer has said countless times that the Jacksonville Jaguars had some talented players on the depth chart last season but they didn’t always play up to their talent level. Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. was among those players. After missing the preseason with a thumb injury, the 2018 second-round pick is ready to return to the lineup.
NFL
blackandteal.com

Jacksonville Jaguars quickly falling behind in Trevor Lawrence’s NFL debut

Heading into Week 1, it wasn’t certain which Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars fans were going to watch. Would they see the quarterback that threw two touchdowns and was almost flawless against the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason finale? Or would they get the one that held the ball too long and failed two scores in the two preseason games? They now have an answer.
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos vs Jaguars odds: Denver big road favorites in Jacksonville

The Denver Broncos began the season strong with a convincing win over the New York Giants. It was the first step for this team to turn the tide of its losing ways over the last several seasons and they can back it up with another road win in Week 2.
NFL
FanSided

Will Jacksonville Jaguars make history for the wrong reasons?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently riding a 16-game losing streak. Could they become just the third team in the NFL to lose 20 straight games?. Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. At the time, things were looking great. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II was off to a great start after coming off the bench the year before. Heck, both cornerback C.J. Henderson and safety Andrew Wingard snagged an interception each.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

146K+
Followers
337K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy