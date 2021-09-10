CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

The Zombie Monster Bus in Minnesota is the Best Addition to 2021!

By Jessica Williams
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you thought 2020 was rough, 2021 just got a whole lot worse because zombies have invaded Minnesota. It's true. They've been spotted in Roseville, Minnesota and thanks to a big monster truck, you can shoot them and help save our world!. Did you hear about the Zombie Rampage Monster...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
106.9 KROC

3 New Raising Cane’s Opening Soon in Minnesota

Three new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurants are set to open soon here in Minnesota, including the first outside the Twin Cities. So is one of them here in southeast Minnesota?. If you're a fan of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, there is both good news and bad news from the...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, MN
Cars
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
1390 Granite City Sports

Website Claims the “Best Small Town” in Minnesota

I feel like Minnesota is filled with small and medium sized towns. Obviously there are some large cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, but pretty much everything else can fall into the small or medium sized town or community. There are even some around Minnesota that are "unincorporated" meaning that they don't have police or fire and rescue. They have to rely on neighboring towns if there are any emergencies.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Headwaters Science Center in Bemidji Voted Best Museum in Minnesota

The Headwaters Science Center in Bemidji is relatively small in the museum world, but that doesn’t mean it can’t leave a large impact on its guests. This year, the science center was voted as the best museum in the state in Minnesota’s Best, the Star Tribune’s list of the best things and places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zombies#The Best Addition To 2021#Zkb
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Tied For Most Cities On List Of Best Places To Live

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chanhassen may be the best place to live in the U.S., according to Money magazine, but two other Minnesota cities made the top 50 as well. Woodbury and Rosemount ranked 29th and 32nd, respectively. Woodbury, a St. Paul suburb with a population of about 75,000, was noted for its 3,000 acres of parkland, as well for being home to 3M headquarters. Rosemount, meanwhile, is “one of the smallest towns” on the list, Money said, with under 26,000 people. The magazine said the town’s high school is ranked third in the country, and also championed its celebration of Irish heritage. The town is about 20 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is one of 18 states with no cities on the list. North and South Dakota also lack representation. Only Texas, Tennessee and Georgia have as many cities on the list as Minnesota.   More On WCCO.com: Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO'er Denise Rosen 1 Of 2 Boys Pulled From Lake Nokomis Has Died 3 Shootings In Minneapolis Leave 6 Injured, 2 Critically Minnesota Tied For Most Cities On List Of Best Places To Live
MINNESOTA STATE
Only In Minnesota

The 11 Very Best Day Trips You Can Possibly Take In Minnesota

It’s nice to be at home but, every once in a while, most of us crave a little excitement. It’s only natural to want to get out and explore, especially when you live in a state as great as this one. Lucky for us, there are lots of great day trips in every part of […] The post The 11 Very Best Day Trips You Can Possibly Take In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
106.9 KROC

Minnesota’s Newest Local Hero is an 8 1/2-Year-Old From Kasson

Aubrey DeRosier from Kasson, Minnesota might only be 8 1/2 years old but her generosity and kindness have made her one of the biggest local heroes in Southeast Minnesota. For the last 2 1/2 years, she has been looking forward to the day when she could help out kids, just like the ones she met at the pediatric floor at the Mayo Clinic when she was in Kindergarten.
MINNESOTA STATE
Only In Minnesota

Mouthwateringly Good BBQ Is On The Menu At Fozzie’s Smokin Bar BQ In Bemidji, Minnesota

Despite what foodies will insist, you don’t have to go down south to get a great BBQ meal. In fact, there are plenty of excellent BBQ restaurants throughout the northern United States – including in Minnesota. You can even find great BBQ in some of Minnesota’s northernmost cities, including Bemidji. Here, a lesser-known – but […] The post Mouthwateringly Good BBQ Is On The Menu At Fozzie’s Smokin Bar BQ In Bemidji, Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

5 Awesome Reasons To Grape Stomp at a Minnesota Winery

On Saturday, I crossed something off my bucket list that I've been wanted to do for YEARS!. Every year, an event pops up on Facebook that I've always wanted to show up for. Honest truth, I've clicked on "interested" but I've NEVER actually stomped grapes at Four Daughter's Vineyard & Winery in Spring Valley, Minnesota. I've wanted to relive that "I Love Lucy" episode pretty much my whole life but for some reason, I haven't shown up to cross that off my bucket list. That is...until Saturday. And I've got 5 reasons why YOU need to put this on your list too.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

6 Minnesota breweries among best in nation

The nation's top beer festival was held in Denver over the weekend, and six Minnesota craft breweries came home with hardware. Forgotten Star Brewing Co. (38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley) won a gold medal for its Schwartzbier in the German Dark Lager category. Warrior Brewing Co. (2711 W. Superior St.,...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Monster Jam Is (Finally) Coming Back To Minnesota!

If you have a toddler or elementary-aged kid, you are probably familiar with Monster Jam and its array of monster trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Megalodon. Our three-year-old got into Monster Trucks right before his second birthday. He has all the trucks and can name all of them on sight, along with playsets like Zombie Madness and the Monster Jam Arena, complete with kinetic sand used for jumps.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy