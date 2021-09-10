CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Elevates the Thigh-High Boot Trend in Ribbed Short Shorts & a Must-Have Shacket

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXy6i_0bsKdTUk00

Chrissy Teigen is serving up a lesson in bold minimalism.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the model share a photoset that featured a place she called “home.” For the outfit, she sported a dark green matching set under a light green overshirt. She accessorized the look with a circular shoulder bag that helped refine the ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Teigen decided on a pair of thigh-high tan leather boots that added a bit of edge to the rather subdued vibe of the entire situation. Thigh-high boots have the ability to transform an outfit by adding height and a rather eye-catching form of contrast within attire.

Teigen is known for her modern style that embraces relaxed-fit jeans, activewear, trendy outwear, flowy tops and intricate bikinis. When it’s time to get dressed up, you can find Teigen dressed in sequined gowns, colorful separates and structured dresses. For her typical shoe tastes, the model typically gravitates toward colorful boots, extravagant heeled sandals and comfy sneakers from brands like Jimmy Choo, Nike and Bottega Veneta.

Fashion is one of the mainstays Teigen gravitates towards. She collaborated with Revolve to create an eponymous clothing line that features sleek jumpsuits, wrap dresses and suede heels. Also, she has appeared in campaigns for brands like Ugg, XOXO and Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Put on a pair of brown thigh-high boots and elevate your outfits with a slight edge, inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzvhp_0bsKdTUk00
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Bryson 1000 Thigh-High Boots, $1,195 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmbIg_0bsKdTUk00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Stella McCartney Groove Lurex Tricot Over-The-Knee Boots, $1,395 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ASDv_0bsKdTUk00
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Cognac Patent Boots, $130 .

Click through the gallery to see Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.

