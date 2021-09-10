Rutgers’ keys to victory at Syracuse: Stop the run, Noah Vedral and block out Carrier Dome noise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rutgers will look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2014 Saturday (2 p.m., ACC Network) when it travels to play Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Stop the run: Temple had some success running the ball last week against Rutgers, totaling 113 yards and reaching the end zone twice on the ground. That wasn’t a great sign for a Rutgers team that ranked 11th in the Big Ten — and 99th nationally — in run defense last season.www.nj.com
