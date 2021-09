Many consumer products that are part of our every day life are manufactured in Asia. They are shipped to the U.S. in containers stacked on ocean going ships. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit a backlog of consumer products developed at Asian ports. Bruce Burkartzmeyer co-owner of Burkartzmeyer Shoes said one of their suppliers said it used to cost around $5,000 to ship a container to the U.S. Now is can be up to $25,000 for the same container being shipped to the same port! Plus, it is difficult to ship products from the U.S. to other countries in containers.

