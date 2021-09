There’s no rule stating that you have to change up your hairstyle for fall, but isn’t entering a new season so much more exciting when you have a brand new look to match? This time of year, many are looking to add warmth and subtle highlights to their hair. Reds, warm browns, and honey blondes are especially popular in 2021, and are all over Pinterest feeds around this time, but when it comes time to show your stylist your fall hair inspiration, look no further than Kelly Rowland’s Instagram. The singer’s brand new style, which has been dubbed the “Love Curtain”, features soft waves and a touch of warm highlights — and quickly inspired many fellow celebrities to follow suit.

HAIR CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO